Unity Technologies recently announced that Unity 2017.1 is now available to download from the Unity Store. Unity 2017.1 is the start of a new cycle that evolves the world’s most popular game engine into an ever-expanding creation engine for gaming and real-time entertainment. Unity 2017.1, which is the company’s first fully subscription-based product, focuses on helping teams work together more collaboratively by equipping artists and designers with two powerful new visual tools: Timeline and Cinemachine.

Unity exists to democratize development, solve hard problems and enable success — three core values that are the driving forces of Unity’s adoption by millions of creators. Unity powers more than 50% of all new mobile games and nearly 75% of all AR and VR content. Interactive content made with Unity reaches nearly 3 billion devices worldwide.

“Unity 2017.1 is a one-stop creation powerhouse that will allow teams of artists and designers to unlock their full creativity. With incredibly open choreography tools like Timeline, smart procedural cameras in Cinemachine which follow your direction, and a built-in world-class colour grading suite plus the ability to edit and output all from within, we’re unleashing a content creation game changer that will improve collaboration across the board.” said Adam Myhill, Head of Cinematics, Unity. “Working in an environment with so much power and flexibility doesn’t just save a huge amount of time, it allows you to experiment, iterate and collaborate in ways which are the key ingredients of so many great things.”

Unity 2017.1 contains more than 100 new features and improvements devoted to increasing collaboration, improving runtime performance and graphics quality, and more. Key highlights include: