Unocoin Introduces Multi-Cryptoasset Exchange

Unocoin has now launched a new order-based trading feature on its platform as part of a suite of updates on its iOS and Android application.

The new feature on the platform is currently built to support six major cryptoassets, i.e. Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP). The Stellar (XLM) coin will soon be released and Unocoin further plans to support trading of other assets in the near future. Unocoin is also bringing an introductory offer under which there would be Zero percent transaction fee till 28th February, 2018.

The launch of the new updates, along with its existing Bitcoin trading services, further strengthens Unocoin offers for its users. The cryptoasset exchange aims to plug the surge in demand for digital asset trading by providing a highly transparent price discovery mechanism, with minimal spreads between buyers and sellers, through its enhanced platform.

In addition, users will have the option of making both deposits and withdrawals in the corresponding assets, thus enabling them to hold and transact digital assets in different assets directly from their Unocoin wallet itself.

With the adoption of the maker (Fee 0.4%) & taker (Fee 0.6%) model, the platform now also offers a reduced fee structure on purchase and sale of cryptoassets. In addition, users will now be able to take charge of price dictation, vouch for their desired price levels, and even trade beyond their daily limits through the new model

Commenting on the launch, SathvikVishwanath, Co-founder, and CEO, Unocoin said, “Millions of Indians have already turned to digital assets like bitcoin as a reliable means to invest and transfer money. Therefore, the new Unocoin platform will bring a significant edge to both new, and existing users’ crypto-asset transactions, supported by a reduced fee structure on trades.”

Incepted in 2013, Unocoin has been at the forefront of the bitcoin revolution in India. Currently, it offers a full-featured mobile cryptoassets app, with 24/7 access to real-time market prices and instantaneous trading transactions. The company currently operates India’s largest cryptoassets exchange, enabling Indians to buy, sell, store, use and accept digital currencies.