Veeam Software Announced 49 Percent Growth in Enterprise Deals Year-Over-Year

Veeam Software announced a 31 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in total bookings revenue for Q3 2016. With 71 per cent of Fortune 500 and 51 percent of the Global 2000 now being Veeam customers, the company reported a 49 percent YoY increase in the new license bookings from large enterprise deals, solidifying the increasing demand for 24x7x365 availability, in absence of which advantages received by digital transformation are lost. In addition, the company’s total bookings revenue for Q3 2016 in India grew by 104% percent (YoY).

IDC has predicted that digital transformation initiatives will more than double by 2020, and will act as a primary driver for IT spending worldwide.

To meet the demands of customers, Veeam recently introduced the next generation of comprehensive Availability: Veeam Availability Platform for the Hybrid Cloud. This solution enables businesses and enterprises of all sizes to ensure Availability for virtual, physical, and cloud-based workloads in the Hybrid Cloud. This will further strengthen Veeam’s position as a vendor of Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions for Cloud and Service Providers.

Additional highlights from Q3 2016 include:

63 percent Growth in the Cloud: As the demand for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) intensifies, the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program reported an increase of 63 percent in the number of transactions year-over-year. The VCSP program has grown to more than 13,200 service and cloud providers worldwide, with more than 2,300 of those partners licensed to provide services for Veeam Cloud Connect.

New Launches by Veeam Strategic Alliance Partners: Veeam and Cisco launched the Veeam Availability Solution for Cisco UCS; VMware elevated Veeam to a Global Partner in the VMware Technology Alliance Program (TAP), and Veeam was recently named an IBM ecosystem partner for IBM Cloud.

216,500 Customers Worldwide: Veeam added 11,500 total paid customers in Q3 2016 with an average of approximately 3,500 new customers each month. Veeam also announced the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas winners of its weightless ZERO-G Experience flight to celebrate 200,000 customers. Shearman and Sterling LLP (U.S.A.), Societe Generale (France) and University Of Queensland (Australia) were also named winners.

37 percent growth in Microsoft Hyper-V new license bookings

12.5 Million Virtual Machines and 43,000 ProPartners worldwide protected with Veeam Availability Solutions.

Veeam has also appointed Paul Mattes, formerly General Manager of Cloud and Enterprise Sales, Americas with Microsoft, as its Vice President of Global Cloud Group. Enterprise adoption of cloud technologies continues to accelerate as businesses capitalize on the costs savings, flexibility and scale that it offers.