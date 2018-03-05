Veeam Software Equips Enterprises with Business Continuity and Disaster-recovery Compliance

Disasters are unpredictable and seldom come with any warnings. They act as testing times for an enterprise’s IT infrastructure, putting the need of business continuity into the spotlight. Most Disaster Recovery failures can be traced back to outdated and untested plans.

The rapidly increasing rate of business and technology changes makes it critical that companies update their DR plans continuously, something that only 14 percent do today, according to Forrester Research. Keeping this in mind, Veeam Software announced the general availability of NEW Veeam Availability Orchestrator– the newest addition to the Veeam Availability Platform.

Veeam Availability Orchestrator enables enterprises to ensure business continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) compliance. Veeam Availability Orchestrator solves the problem of unplanned downtimes by delivering a DR orchestration solution that reduces the time, cost and effort associated with planning for and recovering from a disaster. While many enterprises have a DR plan already in place, executing on these plans is often complex, cumbersome and time-consuming.

DR plans can easily become outdated with lack of scalability of expensive, error-prone manual processes. This results in risk to both data and application Availability, but also to compliance with industry regulations and governing bodies.Veeam Availability Orchestrator caters to this issue by providing an orchestration engine rich with planning, automated documenting and testing capabilities for preparedness and compliance, with full support for Veeam replicas.

Built with enterprise-class Availability in mind, new Veeam Availability Orchestrator provides a DR orchestration engine for Veeam Backup & Replication replicas. Through orchestration, creating, documenting, testing and executing DR plans – which are fully-prepared for C-level executive and stakeholder signoff – helps organizations reduce the time, cost and effort associated with a successful DR strategy.