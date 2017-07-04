Videocon launches CCTV brand WallCam, enters Security, Surveillance market

Videocon Telecom has announced its entry into growing Rs 6600 Cr Security and Surveillance market with its new brand of ‘Videocon WallCam’. The announced brand will bring in the range of security and surveillance products with its prime focus on Video Surveillance products to cater Enterprise, Government, institutional and retail (residential and small commercial set-ups) segments.

In addition to basic Video Surveillance products such as AHD (Analogue high definition), IP (Internet Protocol )& wireless cameras, DVRs & NVRs, Video-Door Phones, intrusion alarms etc; the brand will also offer customized security solutions to institutional, corporate and government sector including PTZ (Pan, Tilt & Zoom) and vandal proof cameras, mobile vehicle cameras, access control systems, scanners and detectors, number plate reader solution, central monitoring system, boom barriers, X-Ray baggage inspection system, cloud storage with secure remote access etc.

The company has finalized its range of products to be offered in the institutional and retail market segments, and is now scouting for system integrators and Distributors for its Go to market. The company is also seeing a lot of synergy from its existing business lines including its Broadband business for IP based solution, cloud storage and access; and DTH business for installation of CCTV.

Videocon is already engaged in select Government and Enterprise Security & surveillance projects and has bagged many prestigious accounts in the domain, and with the launch of its own brand, VideoconWallCam is eyeing 15% of the organized player market share by the end of FY 2019 and aims to be among the top 3 players in the category by 2021.

Riding on its diversification into new business verticals like security and surveillance, smartphone accessories, smart homes & city solutions and Mobile VAS, Videocon Telecomis targetingtopline revenue of INR 300 Cr during the FY 2017-18.The company’s existing business lines including Broadband & FTTH business in Punjab, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh; Wholesale ILD Carrier business; Smart Solutions and Tower business are projected to contribute a topline revenue of INR 1358 Cr during theFY taking the total consolidated revenue to INR 1658 Cr in the current financial year.

Arvind Bali, CEO, Videocon Telecom says,

‘The currentVideo surveillancemarket of approxRs 3650 Cr is 55% of the overall Rs 6600 Cr security & surveillance market and is projected to growat a CAGR of 26% and reach Rs9150Cr by 2021, which is 2.5 times the current market size. The growth will be driven by households,including small commercial establishment(Shops& offices) segments and the key success factor for market expansion will be affordability, ease of use (plug n play), and quality.This is where Videocon as a brand has its expertise in.We are all set to enter this market in a big way and capitalize on brand acceptability, manufacturing capabilities, R&D, distribution strength and reach.”

Bali further added,

“Why ‘WallCam’, there is a very interesting background behind this. The term CCTV is a technical lingo and stands for Closed circuit television, while what we are selling is surveillance cameras. There is no product name to identify the category with, and this is where our marketing team came up with this interesting thought of a brand name which could represent the product category, something similar to Handycam for mini-camcorders, and Walkman for mini music players. Our objective is to make our brand ‘Wallcam’ a synonymous to CCTV cameras.”