Viera Group brings JVC range of Audio/Video Products to Indian Markets

Viera Group brings JVC Japan range of Audio products and Video products in India. As the brand licensee for Audio & Video products, JVC enters Indian Markets with 40 SKUs in the Audio segment and 11 SKUs in LED TVs, products exclusively designed for India with Technology and Price that can be challenged against any Audio brands in India.

The company has already launched JVC products online and plans to take it to other markets in the country over a period of time. The products are currently available in large format retail stores like Croma & Sargam Electronics, & also at Flipkart online. The brand aims to reach to almost 500 dealer points across the country within a span of 3 months, to be growing as one of the market leaders in the fields of LED TVs and Audio.

Speaking on the association Goldberg, Market head of JVC Global says“We are excited to establish our foothold in Indian Markets. JVC in the past has enjoyed popularity with Car Audio range, now with Audio & Video products we, have bigger plans for Indian Markets.

We are confident to garner a large part of the Indian market share by offering never seen before product range in Audios and not to be missed the LED TVs which comes with signature Japanese trust and Quality”

Veira Electronics is one of the largest names in the field of electronics in India. The company has recently entered the market with multiple company-owned brands like Noble Skiodo, Fortex, Conic, and JVC. Noble Skiodo has already achieved to be one of the largest selling LED TV brands online in 2016 and 2017. Fortex too has established a strong position in tier 2 cities across several states in India.

Viera currently, has multiple Manufacturing units in India and aims to increase its area of expertise through driving JVC products. As a group, Veira currently operates with more than 3000 dealer points across the country through multiple products and brands. With JVC, the group aims to triple its sales points within 3 years.