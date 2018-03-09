ViewSonic Launches World’s Brightest 4K UHD Projector

ViewSonic Corp introduced the PX747-4K projector to its line of award-winning home entertainment projectors today at What Hi-Fi Show in St. Regis Hotel Lower Parel, Mumbai. The series offers 3500 ANSI Lumens at an attractive price point, allowing users to enjoy a big screen 4K UHD experience in your living room or dedicated home theatre.

ViewSonic 4K UHD projectors utilize the latest XPR technology to display a jaw-dropping 8.3 million pixels onto the display surface, meeting Consumer Technology Association (CTA) standards for 4K UHD certification. With 4K UHD resolution, the most noticeable benefits are the enhanced clarity and increased detail that comes along with a resolution four times that of Full HD. The addition of HDR and Rec. 2020 compatibility allow for further enhancements to colour and contrast to produce true-to-life pictures.

For entertainment spaces with high ambient lighting, the PX747-4K comes equipped with 3500 ANSI Lumens which allows for clear, detailed images and no need to turn off the light. The projector’s 4K UHD high-resolution quality stands out when enjoying movies, sports, and playing games on a big screen.

The projector comes with dual HDMI ports and HDCP2.2 support, meaning that the latest 4K UHD content can be enjoyed on home entertainment devices such as 4K Blu-ray players and PS4 Pros can. Dongles such as Google Chromecast and other TV sticks can be connected directly through the projectors’ USB ports for streaming media content directly to the big screen and also acts as a power supply for wireless devices, eliminates the need for any external power connection.

All ViewSonic 4K projectors come with a backlit remote control for convenient projector operation, especially in darker environments. Lamp life on these projectors is rated at a lengthy 15,000 hours on average while in SuperEco Mode, meaning that even the most frequent users will be able to enjoy entertainment for years to come before carrying out any lamp maintenance.

At the event, the attendees witnessed Live Demo of “PX747-4K”, the World’s First High Brightness 4K UHD DLP Home Projector and “PX800HD” Ultra Short Throw with rec 709 colour accuracy amongst others.

PX747-4K will be priced at Rs. 2,75,000/-