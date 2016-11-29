ViewSonic Unveils XG2703-GS Display Featuring 165Hz refresh rate, along with NVIDIA’s G-Sync Technology

ViewSonic Corp, today announced the launch of XG2703-GS, an ideal display for hardcore gamers who always crank their graphics settings to ultra, rendering every frame their GPU can output in breathtaking detail.

Featuring 165Hz refresh rate, along with NVIDIA’s G-Sync Technology (for green theme) or AMD FreeSync (for red theme), the capabilities of these monitors will virtually eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for action packed gameplay sequences. The monitor features a SuperClear IPS-type panel for enhanced colour accuracy and greater viewing angles. A quick 4ms response time provides smooth screen performance even in the most graphic-intense sequences.

“By combining NVIDIA’s G-SYNC and 165Hz refresh rate into this new XG monitor, we’re providing gamers a visual experience like none they have seen before,” said Inna Chiang, Business Line Manager of ViewSonic Asia Pacific.”From ULMB and Dark Boost to 6 axis color settings and various modes that optimize visuals for all types of games, including FPS, RTS and MOBA – the XG2703-GS is the ultimate gaming monitor.”

At four times the resolution of a traditional 720p panel, and almost double that of a traditional 1080p display, WQHD results in a much sharper image, with no distortion or stretching, while maintaining the same 16:9 aspect ratio. WQHD resolution also provides up to 77% more screen space for a more immense gaming experience. ViewSonic’s XG2703-GS has a number of features for gamers to go the next level, including adaptive contrast control, dark boost and customizable “game mode” settings. Adaptive contrast control allows the XG2703-GS to dynamically adjust the contrast for an optimal contrast level in any gaming situation.

Dark Boost adjusts the monitor’s gamma curve to enrich the dark tones in a scene, revealing enemies lurking in the dark. ViewSonic’s Game Mode hotkey provides pre-calibrated settings that deliver an amazing blend of colors and technology for specific gaming scenarios. With 3 year warranty users can have peace of mind and enjoy the enhanced color accuracy, high-graphic detail and fluid gameplay.

The XG2703-GS monitor also comes with versatile connectivity options including DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. The display has a 6-Axis color enhancement feature that lets the user individually adjust six primary colors: red, yellow, green, cyan blue and magenta. And, with enhanced viewing comfort, ViewSonic’s propriety Flicker-Free technology and a Blue Light Filter, the XG2703-GS helps to eliminate eye strain that comes with extended viewing.

The display also features fully adjustable ergonomic stand capabilities with swivel, pivot, tilt and height adjustment, as well as an integrated headphone hook and cable management ring to help reduce clutter and keep gaming space free from extraneous cords.