Vivo V7+ and Vivo Y53 Prices Dropped

Chinese smartphone company, Vivo has dropped its prices for V7+ and budget smartphone Y53. The Vivo V7+ price dropped by Rs. 2,000. IT was originally launched at Rs 21,990 and presently costs Rs. 19,990.

Whereas, the price for Vivo Y53, has been cut down by Rs. 500. It can now be purchased at Rs 8,490. The new prices are available on both online and offline channels.

Vivo V7+ is the first smartphone of the company to come with a 24MP front camera. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system topped with FunTouch OS. The device sports a 5.99-inch HD+ FullView display with 720×1440 pixels resolution.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage; Together with a 24MP selfie camera with Moonlight Glow soft selfie light and 16MP primary camera with LED flash. It houses a 3,225 mAh battery and offers 4G, VoLTE, 3G, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS as connectivity options.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y53 comes with a 5-inch display and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone houses an 8MP primary camera with LED flash and a 5MP secondary shooter for selfies. It offers all the essential connectivity options and is backed by a 2,500 mAh battery.

By keeping in mind, the improvement in sales of these sets, Vivo has dropped their prices and received positive results till now.