VMware Expands Enterprise Mobility Management Footprint in India

VMware announced the opening of its first VMware AirWatch data center in India. The new data center will deliver industry-leading VMware AirWatch Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) technology to businesses looking to extend the benefits of mobility to employees.

By expanding VMware’s business footprint and ability to deliver VMware AirWatch technology to more customers in India and the broader Asia-Pacific region, this lays the foundation for delivering digital workspaces through VMware Workspace ONE. Powered by VMware AirWatch technology, VMware Workspace ONE is an enterprise platform that empowers all employees to easily and securely use the IT tools, applications and devices they need to be successful at their jobs.

VMware AirWatch has enabled thousands of organizations to be more efficient and cost-effective with cloud-based EMM. With a data center located in India, VMware’s customers will be empowered to continue to see gains in scalability, automatic upgrades and updates, and extensive integration with enterprise systems.

VMware was recently recognized as a ‘Leader’ in June 2017 for the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites[1] and awarded the ‘Enterprise Mobility Management Provider of the Year’ by Frost & Sullivan’s 2017 India Digital Transformation Awards for the second consecutive year. Since establishing VMware AirWatch as an industry-leading EMM solution, VMware has evolved its solutions to offer Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). UEM provides a holistic and user-centric approach to managing all endpoints within an organization – mobile, desktop and the Internet of Things (IoT).