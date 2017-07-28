Vodafone Mobile Workforce Essentials to Improve Field Force Productivity

Vodafone Business Services (VBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone India has introduced Mobile Workforce Essentials, a cloud-based business application suite that empowers enterprises to get the most out of their field force.

Mobile Workforce Essentials is a brand new addition to Vodafone’s robust CloudStore portfolio that includes Collaboration Productivity and CRM among other cloud-based offerings.

With workplace dynamics changing, organizations are witnessing a substantial increase in their mobile workforce. Almost every enterprise today relies more than ever on its field force. Mobile Workforce Essentials helps enterprises manage their mobile workforce better to increase productivity, gain efficiency, improve accountability and reduce costs. Employees can remotely manage their attendance from their mobile app as well as receive and dispatch work orders while on the field.

Employers, on the other hand, can monitor workforce routes through the GPS Tracking feature. The flexible platform also allows for replacement of manual, paper-based forms with 200+ pre-built industry specific forms and added smart features like Photo Capture, Digital Signature, Calculations and Emails for digital receipts.

One of the early customers of Mobile Workforce Essentials is a major state’s Election Commission which deployed the solution during a recently concluded state assembly elections.

Vodafone has partnered with ActSoft, a leading field-force management application vendor, to launch Mobile Workforce Essentials in the Indian Market.

Vodafone Mobile Workforce Essentials is uniquely designed to suit the needs of all enterprises – SMEs, large corporates and global companies. It is a simple, self-service, web-based setup which ensures easy manageability, dedicated account management, and a seamless onboarding experience.

Mobile Workforce Essentials is available on the Vodafone CloudStore (www.cloud.vodafone.in) – a completely online automated marketplace that features the full range of Vodafone’s cloud-based business applications. With the Vodafone CloudStore, customers can buy online, opt for simple, flexible payment options [monthly/quarterly/half-yearly/annual]; and manage their users and licenses online. Vodafone also extends a dedicated Cloud Support infrastructure that helps with onboarding and in-life support.