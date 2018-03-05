Want To Learn Machine Learning For Free? Learn with Google AI

Google, the tech giant never fails to surprise its users. Last week, Google introduced an educational platform known as ‘Learn with Google AI’. It is a set of educational resources developed by Machine Learning experts at the company.

This platform will allow users to learn and understand the concepts, develop skills and use Artificial Intelligence(AI) to solve real-life problems. It has an in-depth educational study material along with new Machine Learning Crash Course.

The new educational platform also includes exercises, interactive visualizations and modules, and instructional videos. The course is a complete guide to learn about Machine Learning and AI. The duration of Google AI course approximately would be 15 hours, which would have more than 40 exercises.

In a blog, the tech giant said that it has designed this course in order to help everyone understand how AI can solve challenging problems. They have created a resource called Learn with Google AI. The site offers ways to learn about core ML concepts, develop and sharpen your ML skills, and use ML to settle real-world issues.

According to the reports, 18,000 Googlers have already enrolled in the Machine Learning Crash Course.