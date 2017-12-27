WhatsApp Will Breakup With Blackberry OS and Windows Phone By New Year’s

It was in 2009 when WhatsApp was launched. An innovation that made communication unchallenging and effortless for the Gen Next. Almost a decade and your favourite messaging app never failed to upgrade itself with the continuous innovation on the technology front.

Though now, WhatsApp is all set to bid adieu to dated operating systems in the coming year. Notably, WhatsApp won’t be accessible on mobile phones with Windows Phone 8.0 and Blackberry 10 or Blackberry OS. While the messaging application will function on these OS but won’t allow new accounts and re-verification of the pre-existing accounts.

So, all Windows Phone and Blackberry users, your WhatsApp will stop anytime soon after the New Year’s Eve.

Initially, this alteration was declared in February 2016 in a blog post. The blog stated, “When we started WhatsApp in 2009, people’s use of mobile devices looked very different from today. The Apple App Store was only a few months old. About 70 percent of smartphones sold at the time had operating systems offered by BlackBerry and Nokia”.

As of now, operating systems in Windows Phone and Blackberry 10 are not so popular. Their demand has been diminished over the period. The company will now completely focus on iOS and Android mobile platforms, which is consumed by the maximum number of people.

WhatsApp also ended service for Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017. Further, the services for Windows Phone 8.0 and Blackberry 10 will be ended after 31st December 2017.

Moreover, the Facebook-owned messaging app will cut-off its services for Nokia S40 and Android versions 2.3.7 and other older after February 1, 2020.