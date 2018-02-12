Wipro Lighting Introduces Internet of Lighting

Digital lighting solutions using IoT and Big Data – that’s Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions for Smart & Connected indoor & outdoor lighting that Wipro unveiled at the Light Show.

Internet of Lighting (IOL) is our step in the direction of offering our customers best in class solutions in Lighting & beyond. It is the ideal confluence of lighting and technology. Wipro Lighting will be providing its applications and solutions right from smart homes, smart buildings to smart cities under the brand identity of IoL. The IoL solution will usher in a new revolution in office, institutions and outdoor lighting sectors.

Wipro Lighting has collaborated with leading global technology companies like Cisco and pureLi-Fi, Scotland. It has collaborated with Cisco Power over Ethernet (PoE) based lighting solutions and is also offering Human Centric Lighting solutions for new age workspaces.

These collaborations enhance user experience and deliver the desired outcome for customers – be it energy saving or improving workspace productivity and enhanced employee well-being. It has tied up with pureLi-Fi, Scotland to deliver high speed & secure data transmission through LED luminaires.

Armed with Smart & Connected outdoor lighting solutions, Wipro Lighting is ready to provide complete lighting infrastructure for Smart Cities. Wipro’s connected and intelligent outdoor lighting has demonstrated its capabilities of improved public safety, efficiency, and comfort.

Addressing the media during the Light Show, Vineet Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer- Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting said, “Wipro’s Internet of Lighting (IOL) is a significant and big step in offering our customers best of breed solutions in Lighting and beyond.”

In its 25-year journey, Wipro Lighting has constantly focused on design and innovation to provide customers with best lighting solutions, he added.

At the Light Show today, Wipro Lighting showcased its range of smart and connected lighting solutions for indoor & outdoor applications with a live demonstration of the latest technology benefits using an Interactive Wall. The state of the art indoor lighting solutions includes the international RED DOT award-winning VergeLED, newly launched OpusLED, downlighters & sensors. The company also demonstrated its best-in-class performance based industrial lighting solutions for enhanced productivity and safety.

In 2017, Wipro Lighting won several prestigious awards for Product Design, Innovation & Quality Excellence. They include the International seal of Quality – Red Dot Design award for outstanding design, Global SSL Showcase Top100, India Design Mark for certified excellence in

Product Design, Frost & Sullivan award for LED lighting visionary innovation leadership and International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality by European Society of Quality Research (ESQR).

LightShow is Wipro’s signature event to showcase its cutting-edge design, innovation and product capabilities. The Light Show in Bangalore evoked a positive response with several Architects, Specifiers and Corporates attending and interacting with the Wipro team.