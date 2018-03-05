This Women’s Day, Gift Intel Powered Laptops To The Special Ladies In Your Life

International Women’s Day is a day to recognize the achievements and resilience of women all over the world. There’s no better way to celebrate their strength than by empowering them with more of it, through technology. Here’s a look at some of the best laptops that can enable them to do more every day!

Powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, the HP Pavilion x360-14 is the perfect 2-in-1 laptop for women at work. The sophisticated design combined with powerful specs strikes a balance between performance, battery life, and usability. A durable 360-degree geared hinge gets you in the perfect position to work, write, watch and play.

For a woman who enjoys movies and songs, the Lenovo Yoga 520 , powered by Intel® Core™ i5-7200U processor is the perfect fit. The device is a stylish 2-in-1 entertainment powerhouse with amazing battery-life, gorgeous 1080p IPS touchscreen and Harman speakers. It boosts the experience even more, with cutting-edge options like the Lenovo Active Pen and a fingerprint reader for iron-clad security.

The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 would be the most suitable gift for the multi-tasker in your life. It is equipped with 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor and 8GB RAM, for effortless multitasking. The backlit smooth keyboard and roomy trackpad will ensure the seamless workflow.