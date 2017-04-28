WWE Network: Get Hands On With all the WWE Backstage Action

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) provides for fabulous entertainment for young adults, especially those who have a penchant for wrestling as a game. However, not many are aware that WWE also runs WWE Network, which is a subscription-based video streaming service. Through this network you get exclusive access to backstage action associated with WWE and more than 7,000 hours of on-demand programming. The WWE Network consists of both a 24-hour linear streaming channel and on-demand programming from WWE’s library. This one’s for hardcore WWE fans, with a variety of content to choose from: WWE, WCW, ECW, WCCW, vintage matches, original shows, reality shows, documentaries, legends discussing legends, and a wide-range of video-on-demand library.

Below are the names of the few exclusive shows which are available on the WWE Network and are not broadcasted anywhere, also these shows are not only restricted to wrestling. They also let the fans know how their favorite WWE Superstar is in Real life. Below are a few names of the outstanding shows available over the WWE Network:

CAMP WWE

The Edge and Christian Show

The Four Horsewomen of NXT

Monday Night Wars

Smoky Mountain Wrestling

Cruiser Weight Classic

WWE Story Time

Swerved

There are a lot more shows available over the WWE Network apart from these. For instance, you can review the entire week of wrestling action at your own leisure. You can also listen to experts views on how the action fared over a particular bout and even get a preview of an upcoming fight. Any wrestler making a debut is first featured on the network and likewise any superstar bidding adieu is also prominently showcased on the network.

There is a Pay-per-View section on the network where you can choose from amongst the latest bouts that are scheduled and pay based on the number of shows you intend to watch. The In Ring section showcases live interviews with your favorite SmackDown LIVE Superstars after the show to hear their thoughts on all of the evening’s action. In the Collections section you can hear all the history into the making of a superstar and how they weathered all the storms enroute. The Originals section showcases all the inhouse talk about upcoming bouts and expert views on how the different superstars are going fare in their upcoming bouts. The Vault section takes you on a nostalgic journey to the past with tons of discussion, analysis, opinions, etc on the superstars of yesteryears.

The Network also provides info regarding the upcoming bouts and videos and analysis of how the stars are preparing for their bouts, what precautions are they are taking, their diet plans, how they are recuperating from old injuries at their homes, etc.