Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.5 inches screen, 5300 mAh battery launched at Rs 16,999

July 19, 2017

‘Bigger, the better’ seems like the new success mantra in the smartphone industry with companies making screen sizes bigger than the widely accepted 5.5-inch screen. Well, towing the same line, Xiaomi has launched its next flagship killer Mi Max 2 in India with 6.5-inches screen. Priced at Rs 16,999, Mi Max 2 is a follow up to Mi Max(14999) and Mi Max Prime(19999).

The new smartphone has a full metal back and will be available in a single matte black variant. Its side panel is slightly rounded compared to its predecessor and comes with a 6.5-inch screen with 1080p Full HD display, protected by 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat version with MIUI 8 interface over it. Mi Max 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM. Xiaomi has slashed the internal storage to 64GB compared to 128GB available on its predecessor.

On the camera front, Mi Max 2 has a capable 12 MP Sony IMX386 sensor with large 1.25 µm pixels paired with a f/2.2 aperture lens setup and a dual tone LED flash. The smartphone has a 5 MP front camera for selfie lovers. It packs a slightly bigger battery 5300 mAh(which increases its weight) compared to 4850 mAh battery in the Mi Max Prime. It supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The Mi Max 2 has a reversible USB type-C connector, which is becoming common in most smartphones. As a promotional offer, Reliance Jio is offering 100GB 4G data to Mi Max 2 buyers.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be available through Mi official website and Xiaomi official retail store from July 20, 2017.

