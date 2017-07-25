Yu Mobiles Launches YUNIQUE 2 along Android Nougat

YU mobiles, the subsidiary of Micromax Informatics, today announced the launch of the YUNIQUE 2, the 2.0 version of its iconic YUNIQUE smartphone.

YUNIQUE 2 runs on the latest Android Nougat and features a camera set up of 13 MP rear + 5 MP front camera and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The new smartphone also has Truecaller as its default dialer integrated to bring smarter, safer and efficient communication solutions to the users.

The 5 inch HD display ensures that you love each moment in incredible detail. A stunning device with a metal back, the YUNIQUE 2 represents style and premium looks.

Available in two colors, Champagne and Coal Black the smartphone follows YU’s design philosophy that exhibits a flawless metal blended design, embodying strength and giving the device stunning looks through meticulous craftsmanship.

The ribbed design at the back enhances the elegant look of the phone and helps maintain grip for the user.

On the hardware front, the new YUNIQUE 2 is a performance powerhouse which is packed with 1.3 GHz MediaTek Quadcore processor, 2GB RAM with 16 GB ROM and 2500 mAh battery. Running on the latest Android Nougat the phone supports multi-touch and 22 languages. Giving a lot more to target the consumers who are looking for a smartphone that would provide a differentiated and coherent experience of performance and style.

One can capture rich photographs with a 13MP rear camera that also enables a user to take pictures with good amount of details in night mode, panorama and finally an HDR function to improve Image clarity, even in high-contrast scenes. The phone also gives crystal clear selfies with the 5MP front camera. Also has 4G connectivity, WIFI, Bluetooth and FM.

With the Truecaller partnership, users can now get a seamless caller ID, spam detection, dialing and messaging experience. Users can also block unwanted calls or hidden numbers with millions of users contributing to the community with an additional access to all future feature upgrades from Truecaller