Zebronics launches 10 new Premium Gaming Chassis

Zebronics enters into the Premium Gaming Market, launches 10 new Gaming Chassis, the first being ‘Apollo’ the new beast in the Gaming World. It offers the right versatility for Gamers, enough for more situations with Mid Tower, spacious design, silent operation and several new features, bestowing your Gaming passion.

The heavy-duty Apollo allows users to create a clean and beautiful high-performance system suitable for beginners and experienced system builders with all the extra features. It’s ambient 33 LED RGB Fan with 7 colors mode and 1 auto color change mode adds character to the looks while the solid build quality and LED strips gives the case an elegant design. The addition of a tempered glass side panel allows you to view and show off all the eye candy inside.

With gaming hardware producing a lot of heat during operations, the sturdy construction comes equipped with 3x120mm fans in front & space for 2x120mm fans on top and 1x120mm fan on rear keeping the whole front perforated for air intake. The cabinet also can support 120mm or 240mm water cooler radiator. The chassis also can support up to 450mm GPU and 160mm CPU cooler, along with Magnetic air filter on top for an optimized cooling solution offering higher airflow and holes for liquid cooling adding a touch of style to your system build. The chassis also comes with cable management features.

Not just modern in looks but also in technology, Apollo offers flexibility and also ample storage options to install 2xHDD, 3xSSD, and 2xODD. It also comes with 7 expansion slots for the lengthy graphic cards and adds on cards. With tool less HDD installation, the cabinet upkeeps two Dual USB 3.0 port on top along with dual USB 2.0. The top panel also has the controls for RGB/Speed of the fans.

Designed to deliver the striking styling, great airflow and extensive compatibility to modern gaming Apollo is the beauty in a beast. The product is available at leading retail stores across India.