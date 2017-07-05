Zebronics launches “Future” 2.1 & 4.1 Speakers Priced at Rs. 4646 and Rs. 5151

Zebronics announces a new addition to its wide range of audio products, the new 2.1 & 4.1 “Future” speakers. Both 2.1 and 4.1 multimedia speakers sport an attractive look with impressive features, bringing superior quality in sound at an affordable price. Its contemporary styling incorporates glossy, black accents, polished. Encased in a wooden cabinet, the LED display provides information on various controls of the speaker system along with the blue LED Lights which looks futuristic.

The 2.1 speakers are packed with 75 Watts RMS output, 16.51cms bass driver for subwoofers that let you to enjoy the clarity in every detail of your music. Each satellites are power with Dual 7.62cms drivers. While 4.1 speakers fulfill the audio expectation of the consumers looking out for best in sound for music, movies, and games in the comfort of their space. The 4.1 speaker belts out the high tones to astonish the audience with dramatic sound gears.

The speakers can be easily connected with various devices with Bluetooth and also supports USB, pen drive and micro SD. The speakers can be also connected to PC, laptops, TV, DVD players and smartphones with aux-in. It has in-built FM, so you can tune in to your favorite FM station anytime.

The speakers come with a 1 year warranty and will be soon available in all the leading retails stores across India.