Zebronics Launches “Mambo” 4.1 Speakers Priced at Rs. 5353

Zebronics introduces its powerful speaker, ‘Mambo 4.1 Speakers’. Packed with 105 watts RMS, as the company claims, the sound technology of the speaker gives dynamic depths to your listening experience and adds crispness to the beats. The subwoofer comes with 16.51 cms drivers that deliver twice the potency and signature Zebronics sound and an electrifying bass. Where each satellite comes with 7.62 cms drivers.

All these powerful features are encased in this sleek and stylish body with LED display that features information on various controls of the speakers along with LED lights. Designed with perfection to attention, its ergonomic design saves space and adorns your living room with style and sophistication.

Adding to these features, the speakers offer various connectivity options. The Mambo Speakers can be connected to various media devices with Bluetooth and it also supports USB pen drive, SD Card and FM Radio allowing you to play your favorite track without connecting it to your computer or smartphone. Lastly, the speakers seamlessly allow you to take control of your bass with fully featured remote control!

The speakers come with 1 year of Warranty and is already available in all the leading stores across India, priced at Rs. 5353/-