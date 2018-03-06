Zia Voice, The First Conversational AI For Sales Teams

Zoho has recently launched the first conversational AI for sales teams – The Zia Voice. It integrates speech and chats abilities to Zia, which is Zoho’s AI-powered sales assistant. The Zia Voice can now forecast deal closures and examine email sentiment.

The multi-national business software development company has also introduced Catalyst. A catalyst is a set of abilities, which provide larger and complex businesses to create their own mobile and web applications and make additions to Zoho CRM. Zoho CRM is a pre-existing, Zoho infrastructure it makes their own organization, work in a unique manner. Moreover, to strengthen their company’s focus, the Zoho team has come-up with latest functions in the Zoho CRM such as Translations and Portals.

Commenting on the occasion, Mani Vembu, COO, Zoho Corp stated, ‘We are delivering the first conversational AI for CRM, with Zia Voice. Zia’s enhanced AI capabilities will now help salespeople sell smarter, with contextual assistance and access customer information through a powerful voice and chat interface’.

Now with Zia, the distinctive AI-powered sales assistance, one can enhance the Zoho CRM data. It will excavate the data and through machine learning (ML), Zia will provide major business details including sales predictions, suggestions and alerts.

The Zia technology is created in a way that it understands how each salesperson will utilize Zoho CRM for all her analysis. With the sales assistant Zia, one can comprehend the customer behaviour proactively and offer personalized marketing campaigns and services to upgrade the sales.

Price and Availability

Most of the features of Zia Voice would be soon accessible on the Enterprise and Ultimate editions of Zoho CRM. While some features would be available to the consumers in a phased manner. Zoho CRM is available in the Standard, Professional, and Enterprise Edition ranging from ₹900-₹2,700/user/month, and the Ultimate Edition, which would specifically cater to large businesses, at ₹6,000/user/month.