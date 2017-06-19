Ziox Mobiles Astra Young 4G smartphone only for Rs.4795

Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, launches ‘Astra Young 4G smartphone’priced at Rs. 4795/- As the name suggests, the Dual SIM smartphone has been designed exclusive to the millennial generation; with superfast 4G connectivity and bigger Display.

For the people still wondering in the “Paradise-of-size”, Ziox has introduced this smartphone with 5” with DT glass for a smarter and safer experience. Additionally, with 4G VoLTE and ViLTE, the Ziox Astra Young 4G offers fast network connectivity.

The phone is packed with 2200mAh battery and running on the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Featuring 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 512 RAM +8 GB ROM. the smartphone packs with VGA front camera and 2MP with Flash rear camera.

This budget – friendly smartphone has various other features like 21 Language support, Gravity, proximity, and light Sensor.

The Ziox Astra Young 4G smartphone is available in Gold color with a textured back finish priced at Rs. 4795/- and is already available in all retail stores across India.

