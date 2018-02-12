Ziox Mobiles Introduces ‘Duopix F9’ Dual Selfie Camera with Bokeh Effect

Ziox Mobiles extends its product line of the dual selfie camera smartphones with the addition of the newest product, ‘Duopix F9’; a smartphone that balances both aesthetics and technicalities.

The key USP of the smartphone is the better than ever Dual selfie camera of 8MP AF + 2MP Autofocus along with a flash so that you can capture a selfie with a detail of details.

The innovative Quad flashlight with the rear camera of 8MP AF allows you to capture every moment vibrantly even in low-light and adds a professional touch to your photography. Furthermore, the Bokeh effect turns your every picture into a skilled click with an incredibly sharp subject.

The stunner with ultra-glossy finish body & sleek design comes with smooth yet robust IML back finish.Watch movies, enjoy the blazing fast gaming or browse the internet, the 5-inch HD IPS display with an allure of 2.5D curved Display, that lets your entertainment come alive. Embedded with 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM along with the 1.3GHz Quad-core processor, users can store data hassle free and enjoy the smoothest experience.

Experience the ‘numerouno’, high-powered 2500mAh battery back-up, makes the phone to operate at its optimum capacity uninterrupted all-day long. Experience the superfluous blend of applications and features with the Android support of latest 7.0, Nougat. Dynamic connectivity with 4G VoLTE and ViLTE can make voice calls and video calls.

“The appreciation and overwhelming response from the audience on Duopix Series has made us acknowledge the demands and needs of the consumers with the latest trends. Once again, we are glad to bring the latest in technology at budgeted prices with Duopix F9, a new revolution in Dual Selfie Category” says, Deepak Kabu, CEO – Ziox Mobiles.

Bringing limitless entertainment, the Dual Sim Phone allows smart connectivity options which include, WIFI, GPS, Hotspot etc. With 21 language support, FM Radio, MP3 Players and several sensors support – Proximity, Light, Gravity etc, the smartphone deliver unparalleled experience at a budgeted price.

Duopix F9, the newest member of the family of dual camera smartphones is now available in the leading retail stores across Pan-India.