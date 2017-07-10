Zyxel Launches PMG2006-T20A Multi-Service Wireless Router

Zyxel networking solutions has launched PMG2006-T20A GPON HGU embedded with a 4-port GbE Switch enabling it to connect to peripherals such as IP cameras, Network Data Storages, computer servers and Wi-Fi access points to share data in high speeds.

The Zyxel PMG2006-T20A can be connected to the GPON OLT to offer network operators with management and provision features that support ONT Management and Control Interface (OMCI) and TR-069 management functions as well. As a result, operation and maintenance of the PMG2006-T20A can be extremely easy and efficient.

As higher bandwidth and greater efficiency of Ethernet cannot guarantee delivery of high-quality voice, data and video across a GPON network, service providers can freely design their Advanced Quality of Service (QoS) policies and prioritize mission-critical services such as IPTV and VoIP based on their service plan offerings.

This increases network efficiency and productivity that enable service providers to offer a multi-play solution that truly meets of residential user needs.

Other key specifications of the solution include:

  • Comply ITU-T G.984 GPON standard:
            G.984.1 general characteristics
            G.984.2 Physical Media Dependent (PMD) layer specifications
            G.984.3 transmission convergence Layer specifications
            G.984.4 ONT management and control interface specification
  • Support DS/US transmission rate to2.488 Gbps/1.244 Gbps
  • Wavelength: 1490 nm downstream & 1310 nm upstream
  • Comply with class B+ type PMD
  • Physical distance reach to 20 km
  • Support Dynamic Bandwidth Allocation (DBA)
  • GPON Encapsulation Method (GEM) supports Ethernet packet
  • Supports GEM header removal/insertion and data extraction/segmentation (GEM SAR)
  • Configurable AES DS and FEC DS/US
  • Support up to 8 T-CONs each with priority queues (US)
  • Router/Bridge Features
  • IGMP v1/v2/v3
  • Network Address Translation (NAT)/Network Address Port Translation (NAPT)
  • DHCP
  • DNS

Pricing and Availability:

PMG2006-T20A Wireless Router is available at a price of INR 13,000/-

