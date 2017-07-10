Zyxel Launches PMG2006-T20A Multi-Service Wireless Router

Zyxel networking solutions has launched PMG2006-T20A GPON HGU embedded with a 4-port GbE Switch enabling it to connect to peripherals such as IP cameras, Network Data Storages, computer servers and Wi-Fi access points to share data in high speeds.

The Zyxel PMG2006-T20A can be connected to the GPON OLT to offer network operators with management and provision features that support ONT Management and Control Interface (OMCI) and TR-069 management functions as well. As a result, operation and maintenance of the PMG2006-T20A can be extremely easy and efficient.

As higher bandwidth and greater efficiency of Ethernet cannot guarantee delivery of high-quality voice, data and video across a GPON network, service providers can freely design their Advanced Quality of Service (QoS) policies and prioritize mission-critical services such as IPTV and VoIP based on their service plan offerings.

This increases network efficiency and productivity that enable service providers to offer a multi-play solution that truly meets of residential user needs.

Other key specifications of the solution include: