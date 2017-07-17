Zyxel Rolls Out Its 10GbE L2+ Managed Switch For Virtualization

Zyxel has unveiled XS3700-24, a 10GbE L2+ Managed Switch solution offering unprecedented scalability and performance when it comes to server virtualization, as well as handling Gigabit traffic from the network edge.

Unlike Gigabit Ethernet switches, the 10 Gigabit Ethernet switches furnish higher levels of resilience and efficiency for network infrastructure. The XS3700-24 comes with a combination of 10GbE RJ-45, 10GbE SFP+ and 10GbE combo (RJ-45/SFP) connectivity, enabling simple and flexible upgrading and positioning of 10GbE networks.

Empowered with the comprehensive IPv6 management features, the XS3700-24 helps businesses gear up for future IPv6 networks. The full IPv6 support features embedded in the solution include auto configuration, duplicate address prevention, and dual-stack as well as neighbor discovery to ensure that a business’s investment is safeguarded.

Armed with dual internal power supplies, the XS3700-24 ensures 100 percent uptime in the unforeseen event of a power supply failure, while at the same time it also saves rack space usually taken up by external power supplies. In addition, power supply modules support hot swapping to avoid interruption during troubleshooting.

The solution also comes with ZON Utility to enable streamlined network management. IT Admins can check locations, assign IP, reboot and upgrade firmware for multiple switches utilizing just one platform.

Other salient features of the solution include:

Standard Compliance:

  • IEEE 802.3z 1000BASE-X
  • IEEE 802.3an 10G BASE-T Ethernet
  • IEEE 802.3ae 10 Gbit/s Ethernet over fiber
  • IEEE 802.3x flow control
  • IEEE 802.3az EEE support
  • IEEE 802.1p CoS support
  • IEEE 802.1AB LLDP/LLDP-MED
  • IEEE 802.3ah EFM (Link Discovery, Loopback)(V380)
  • IEEE 802.1ag CFM
  • Store and forward
  • N-way auto-negotiation

Device Management:

  • iStacking
  • Web interface
  • Management through console, telnet, SNMP
  • Firmware upgrade by FTP
  • Remote firmware upgrade by FTP/Web
  • Configuration saving and retrieving
  • Multiple login supported
  • Configure clone
  • Multilevel CLI
  • CLI (Cisco like)
  • DHCP servers
  • DHCP relay per VLAN
  • DHCP option 82
  • Daylight Saving
  • NTP
  • Port mirroring
  • Policy-based port mirroring
  • RJ-45 out-of-band management port
  • RS-232 out-of-band console port
  • sFlow
  • Remote port monitoring
 

Pricing and Availability:

XS3700-24 Managed Switch solution is available exclusively at Zyxel website at a price of INR 3,37,349/-

