Zyxel Rolls Out Its 10GbE L2+ Managed Switch For Virtualization

Zyxel has unveiled XS3700-24, a 10GbE L2+ Managed Switch solution offering unprecedented scalability and performance when it comes to server virtualization, as well as handling Gigabit traffic from the network edge.

Unlike Gigabit Ethernet switches, the 10 Gigabit Ethernet switches furnish higher levels of resilience and efficiency for network infrastructure. The XS3700-24 comes with a combination of 10GbE RJ-45, 10GbE SFP+ and 10GbE combo (RJ-45/SFP) connectivity, enabling simple and flexible upgrading and positioning of 10GbE networks.

Empowered with the comprehensive IPv6 management features, the XS3700-24 helps businesses gear up for future IPv6 networks. The full IPv6 support features embedded in the solution include auto configuration, duplicate address prevention, and dual-stack as well as neighbor discovery to ensure that a business’s investment is safeguarded.

Armed with dual internal power supplies, the XS3700-24 ensures 100 percent uptime in the unforeseen event of a power supply failure, while at the same time it also saves rack space usually taken up by external power supplies. In addition, power supply modules support hot swapping to avoid interruption during troubleshooting.

The solution also comes with ZON Utility to enable streamlined network management. IT Admins can check locations, assign IP, reboot and upgrade firmware for multiple switches utilizing just one platform.

Other salient features of the solution include: