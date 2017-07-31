Zyxel Unveils Outdoor Enclosure for Indoor Access Point

Zyxel has unveiled a weather-resistant enclosure which brings Zyxel indoor Wi-Fi AP outdoors and enables the AP to be easily mounted on any wall or pole.

The durable enclosure is designed to withstand a wide range of temperature from 50°C to -20°C, waterproof the APs with the certified IPX5 rating and extend lifespan with the UV stabilized plastic, which makes it the best weatherproof enclosure.

The compact size of the enclosure helps it blend in any environment seamlessly and easily while its UV stabilized plastic extends the lifetime of the enclosure. The IPx5 rating also makes Zyxel indoor AP weatherproof.

Salient Features:

Compact size

Blends in any environment, seamlessly and easily.

Flexible mount design

Can be deployed, wall mount or pole mount.

UV stabilized plastic

Extends enclosure lifetime.

IPx5 rating

Makes Zyxel indoor AP weatherproof.