Zyxel Unveils PMG5317-T20A GPON HGU With Four Port GbE Switch

June 20, 2017
Zyxel has unveiled PMG5317-T20A GPON ONT, offering high-speed fibre access coupled with the residential gateway, VoIP and wireless features.

The PMG5317-T20A Wireless N GPON HGU offering 4-port GbE Switch offers numerous integrated services via a single optical fibre for consumers to support existing deployments of triple-play services such as data, video/ high definition television (HDTV), VoIP as well as games.

The solution is embedded with 802.11n technology to furnish an unprecedented experience for both speed and coverage. With 802.11n wireless data rates of up to 300 Mbps, the PMG5317-T20A offers consistent, reliable wireless connections for high bandwidth and multimedia applications.

The 802.11n technology enables the device to abolish dead zones and to expand coverage while maintaining backwards compatibility with any IEEE 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi certified device.

Zyxel PMG5317-T20A can also be connected to a GPON OLT to furnish network operators with management and provides functions that support ONT Management and Control Interface (OMCI) as well as TR069 management functions. As a result, the operation and maintenance of the PMG5317-T20A are extremely easy and efficient.

Other salient features of the solution include:

  • Wireless
  • IEEE 802.11n 2.4 GHz with up to 300 Mbps data rate
  • Wireless Protected Setup (WPS)
  • WEP data encryption (64/128 bit)
  • WPA/WPA2 (Wi-Fi protected access)
  • Multiple SSID
  •  Router/Bridge Features
  • IGMP v1/v2/v3
  • Network Address Translation (NAT)/Network Address Port Translation (NAPT)
  • DHCP
  • DNS
  • Firewall/DMZ
  • SIP based Voice ports
  • USB port for file sharing
