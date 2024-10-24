Top 10 Camera Phones Under ₹30,000 in India – Shoot Like a Pro

Do you need clarification and are looking for the top camera mobile phones in India that cost less than Rs 30,000? Find the top ten phones with good cameras, batteries, and storage that fit your budget. With a choice between quad and triple cameras, the most excellent camera phones are available in the 30,000 price range. Additionally, they contain a range of camera sensors, including depth sensors, telephoto lenses, and ultrawide lenses. These phones are excellent for taking macro, portrait, and landscape photos. A high-resolution sensor on the primary camera offers exceptional clarity and detail, especially in dimly lit environments. These smartphones include several extra features to improve user experience and their fantastic camera systems. They are perfect for entertainment and multitasking because of their enormous screens, quick performance, and long battery life. Here is a list of 10 Best Camera Phone Under 30000 In India.

Top 10 Camera Phones Under ₹30,000 in India

OPPO Reno 12 5G-Rs.28,049

The OPPO Reno 12 5G is a distinctive mid-ranger that emphasises generative AI features to increase productivity and camera capabilities. For productivity fans, the clever AI integration creates a beautiful user experience. The phone's primary shortcomings are a less powerful processor than the competition and a user interface overloaded with pre-installed apps. The Reno 11 and Reno 12's camera systems differ significantly. A 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX335 ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera are used in the Reno 12 in favour of the 32MP Sony IMX709 portrait lens seen in the Reno 11. With OIS capabilities, the primary camera offers better low-light photography and good stabilisation. The primary camera captures beautiful, natural-colour daylight images that accurately capture the scene. The camera is adaptable, and the low-light photos are good, with enough details and minimal noise.

Camera

50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor

8MP Sony IMX335 ultra-wide camera

2MP macro camera

Pros

Stunning design

Impressive 120Hz curved AMOLED display

Unmatched generative AI features

Reliable battery life with quick charging

Cons

Performance could be better

Lots of pre-loaded apps

Vivo V30- Rs.28,499

Highlights of the Vivo V30 include its curved display, slim, sleek design, and an intriguing, practical Aura light at the rear. The phones work well and have a strong battery life, and they deliver in most areas, such as display, cameras, and rapid charging. The only significant drawbacks of an otherwise good mid-range are the absence of stereo speakers and a few pre-installed apps. The Vivo V30's cameras are lovely, but they can't match the Zeiss goodness of its Pro sister. A 50MP f1.88 primary camera with optical stabilisation and a 50MP ultra-wide camera are available. A flash is in the centre of what Vivo calls the Aura light. The latter can let you get creative with light effects, acting as fill light and illuminating dimly lit areas because of its customizable colours. Attractive alternatives like Superman, Astro, and Dual View are offered in addition to the standard photography modes. A Micro Movie mode lets you record brief, effect-rich videos you can post on social media.

Camera

50MP f1.88 primary camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

Micro Movie mode

Pros

Slim design

Capable cameras

Useful Aura light

Nice display

Cons

Lacks stereo speakers

Slippery

OnePlus Nord 4- Rs.27,999

The Nord 4 is undoubtedly the most sophisticated Nord smartphone yet, and it might even feel a tad more expensive than the OnePlus 12R. Thanks to the new Qualcomm chipset, metal casing, and reliable battery backup, it has an advantage. Although OnePlus might wish to include additional AI functions, its photography performance is dependable. However, some people might be surprised by the dual-tone finish. The camera is the main feature that sets this year's Nord smartphones apart from the high-end numbered series, and they share their most significant similarities. The camera mechanism on the Nord 4 is identical to that on the Nord CE4 (review). Although the latter did well in our evaluation, Realme's debut of telephoto cameras has raised customer expectations in the sub-Rs 35K market. At best, the OnePlus Nord 4's camera specs are basic. A 50MP OIS camera (Sony LYT-600 sensor) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera are mounted on the back. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Camera

50MP OIS camera

8MP ultra-wide camera

16MP selfie camera

Pros

Metal build

Fast charging

Clean UI

Reliable performance

Cons

Average video recording

Cameras get limited modes

Realme 13 Pro+ - Rs.28,419

Given its photographic skills, the Realme 13 Pro+ is an appealing option in the mid-range smartphone market. It has a flexible camera configuration with AI technologies that improve photos. The phone's design, display, and battery life are all excellent, even though its performance could have been more outstanding. The first smartphone in the world to have a 50MP Sony LYT-701 primary sensor in a triple rear camera configuration is the Realme 13 Pro+. A 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens are also included in the system. OIS is used with both the primary and periscope sensors to provide steadiness during shots. The phone uses a 32MP camera with a punch-hole design for selfies and video calls. The cameras' ability to capture photographs with sharp details, an excellent dynamic range, and vivid colours is astounding. The company attributes this accomplishment to its Hyperimage+ technology, which improves photo quality by utilising high-resolution sensors. Realme's HyperRAW algorithm and AI are combined in Hyperimage+ to enhance dynamic range and clarity while producing colours that are true to life but with a considerable increase in saturation. Thanks to this technology, the Realme smartphone is also the first to be certified by TUV Rheinland for having a high-resolution camera. Though it works effectively, the AI HyperRAW algorithm is a little slow—it takes around three to four seconds to process an image and generate the final output.

Camera

50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope lens

8MP ultrawide lens

32MP camera with a punch-hole design

Pros

Premium design

Vibrant display

Versatile cameras with AI

Cons

Performance could have been better

Only two years of major OS updates

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G- Rs.25,499

Multimedia users may find the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G helpful smartphone. With its dual speaker output, the phone offers a fantastic viewing experience. In addition, the phone has good battery life and a fun camera in the daytime. The phone is capable enough for daily usage, even though its performance may not be the greatest in class. There is a 50MP primary sensor with OIS in the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G camera system. A 2MP macro unit and an 8MP ultra-wide lens help with this. The phone uses a 50MP camera with a punch-hole design for selfies and video calls. You will be impressed by how well the cameras work during the day, particularly the primary ones. By default, the primary 50MP camera produces 12.5MP pictures with plenty of detail and good highlight exposure. Although the colour fidelity isn't perfect, they still seem reasonable. Because of its large field of view, the ultrawide lens also performs admirably in well-lit areas. The effect appears natural, and the portraits show an excellent separation between the foreground and backdrop.

Camera

50MP primary sensor

50MP camera

8MP ultra-wide lens

Pros

Simple, elegant design

Good display

Respectable camera performance

Decent battery life

Cons

Performance could have been better

The charger requires an additional purchase

OPPO Reno 11Pro-Rs.29,100

The OPPO Reno 11Pro delivers what it promises - a striking design and a reliable rear camera system. You also get the goodness of Android 14, which many smartphones in the segment are yet to offer. However, ColorOS 14 still includes loads of pre-installed apps, which makes the software experience cluttered. While the rear cameras perform pretty well in most lighting conditions, the front camera needs improvement, especially in portrait mode. A 50MP IMX890 camera sensor with OIS, a 32MP IMX709 sensor with a telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera make up the triple back camera system of the Reno11 Pro. A 32MP front camera is also included for taking selfies. OPPO concentrates on portraits using the HyperTone Imaging Engine algorithm, first launched in Find X Pro and Find N3. The primary camera usually produces images with a more relaxed tone and balanced contrast. Shadows are, therefore, less noticeable, and the dynamic range is still superb. The photos are sharp, even in low light.

Additionally, the colour calibration is accurate to reality. However, the Reno11 Pro tends to over-smooth surfaces in deficient light levels, frequently resulting in an oil-painting impression. To be fair, it's a drawback of most smartphones in this price range.

Camera

50MP IMX890 camera sensor

8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front camera

Pros

Stylish design

32MP telephoto camera

Fast charging

Android 14 out of the box

Cons

No stereo speakers

Loads of pre-installed apps

Average front camera

POCO F6-Rs.26,999

The POCO F6 feels like a slight improvement over the F5, keeping things as they are. The smartphone has some of the greatest performance and an outstanding display. Nevertheless, the cameras are decent for a device mainly used for gaming, and the battery life and charging speed are reasonable. A 50MP OIS Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens are part of the POCO F6 camera system. The latter's field of vision is only 119 degrees, and its image quality could be better than that of the primary sensor on the phone. The details seem unimpressive, and considerable warping around the frame's corners exists. However, the colour calibration is in line with the primary cameras. The device prioritises Colder tones to give the photos a more striking appearance. Overall, the POCO F6 outperforms the close competitor Realme GT 6T. The latter provides good colour accuracy, detailing, and a more excellent dynamic range. However, because of its better image results, the Realme smartphone may appeal to you more if there are other factors besides these.

Camera

50MP OIS Sony IMX882 main sensor

8MP ultrawide lens

Pros

Impressive performance

Excellent display quality

Capable cameras

Cons

The design lacks a premium look and feel

Pre-installed apps

Realme 12 Pro+-Rs.26,300

For several reasons, the Realme 12 Pro+ is worth the price. It boasts a design you'll love showing off, dependable performance, good cameras, and a respectable battery life. Additionally, the program has been improved to provide less bloatware and fewer advertisements. The phone's maximum brightness may not be impressive, but it still appears decent indoors and outdoors. The primary USP of this smartphone is its cameras; therefore, let's talk about them. A 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP OV64B periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom make up the triple rear camera configuration of the Realme 12 Pro+. Despite being advertised as 120x zoom, the phone looks a little gimmicky because photographs with more than 6x zoom typically lose sharpness and detail. The best results can be obtained with the 3x zoom. It is comparable to a 71mm focal length that, at least during the day, produces photographs with an excellent dynamic range and consistent colours similar to those taken by the primary camera. The features surrounding the shadowed region are still relatively minor, but that's acceptable. Utilising an in-sensor zoom, the lens produces 6x images that seem passable despite distortion. In an area with enough lighting, the 8MP ultrawide lens performs dependably. The colours are vivid, and the pictures are crisp, especially in the centre of the frame. Like any mid-ranger with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, you may find the sensor unreliable in low light.

Camera

50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor

8MP ultra-wide sensor

64MP OV64B periscope telephoto lens

Pros

Striking design

Innovative camera setup

Vibrant screen

Good battery life

Cons

Performance could have been better

Portraits can be hit-and-miss

Infinix GT 20 Pro -Rs.25,999

A powerful gaming smartphone with a stylish appearance and remarkable performance is the Infinix GT 20 Pro. It has a big battery that supports quick charging, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, and a Dimensity 8050 processor. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is unquestionably worth considering if you're searching for an affordable gaming phone with excellent specifications. The Infinix GT 20 Pro's camera configuration is made to meet various photographic requirements, from dynamic video recording to high-resolution stills, giving it a flexible choice within its price range. For its pricing range, the Infinix GT 20 Pro provides a good camera experience, making it incredibly tempting to gamers who nonetheless desire respectable photography skills.

Camera

108 MP resolution

f/1.75 Aperture

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), autofocus, can record 4K video at 60 fps.

Pros

High-Resolution Main Camera

4K Video Recording

Versatile Front Camera

Good Low-Light Performance

Macro Photography Capability

Cons

Low-Light Limitation

Color Saturation Issues

Lack of Ultra-Wide Camera

Graininess in Digital Zoom

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE seems like a promising product. The device seems like an excellent option for fans and smartphone enthusiasts at the discounted price of Rs 49,999. However, it does feel a little pricey at its standard pricing of Rs 64,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and Rs 59,999 for the 8GB/128GB option. A 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens make up the triple rear camera configuration of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. It's important to note that the telephoto lens's capabilities have been reduced compared to the standard S23 5G since it now only supports 3x digital zoom rather than 10x its counterpart's offers. A 10MP camera for selfies and video calls is in a punch-hole on the front of the phone. It produces incredibly detailed photos with brilliant and vivid colours, even though the image quality might need to meet flagship standards. Some post-processing is used, which tends to oversaturate colours somewhat. Nevertheless, the exposure levels are praiseworthy, and the highlights are well-preserved, especially in bright lighting.

Camera

50MP primary sensor

12MP ultra-wide sensor

8MP telephoto lens

Pros

Sturdy design

Nice display

Reliable performance

Good cameras

Cons

No charger in the box

Slow charging speeds, Pricey

The Realme 13 Pro+ may have a slight advantage over the other phones because of its better telephoto lens, but all the phones in the list offer good portrait mode skills. The Realme 13 Pro+'s telescopic lens and ultra-wide camera make it an excellent choice for landscape photography. Because of its better stabilisation and video functions, the Realme 13 Pro+ might be the best choice for people who wish to record videos professionally. OPPO Reno 12 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ might have a slight edge due to their larger sensors for portrait mode. The larger sensors and optical image stabilisation of the Realme 13 Pro+ and OPPO Reno 12 5G may give them a slight edge. OPPO Reno 12 5G and OPPO Reno 11 Pro might have a slight advantage for Low-Light Photography due to their larger sensors and optical image stabilisation. However, all the phones mentioned in the list are excellent. Because of the best stabilisation and video functionality, the Realme 12 Pro+ and POCO F6 might be the most fantastic options for anyone who wishes to record videos that appear professional.

Here's a detailed comparison of the specified smartphones

Smartphone Display Processor Rear Camera Front Camera Battery OPPO Reno 12 5G 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz Dimensity 7300 Energy 50MP + 8MP + 2MP 32MP 5000mAh, 80W Vivo V30 6.78" AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 50MP + 50MP 50MP 5000mAh, 80W OnePlus Nord 4 6.74" AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 50MP + 8MP 16MP 5500mAh, 100W Realme 13 Pro+ 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 50MP + 50MP (Periscope) + 8MP 32MP 5200mAh, 80W Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 6.7" sAMOLED+, 120Hz Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 50MP + 8MP + 2MP 50MP 5000mAh, 45W OPPO Reno 11 Pro 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz Dimensity 8200 50MP + 32MP + 8MP 32MP 4600mAh, 80W POCO F6 6.67" AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 50MP + 8MP 20MP 5000mAh, 90W Realme 12 Pro+ 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 64MP (Periscope) + 50MP + 8MP 32MP 5000mAh, 67W Infinix GT 20 Pro 6.78" AMOLED, 120Hz Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 108MP + 2MP + 2MP 32MP 5000mAh, 45W Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 6.4" AMOLED, 120Hz Exynos 2200 50MP + 12MP + 8MP 10MP 4500mAh, 25W

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.