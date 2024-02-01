5 Best Games Releasing in February 2024: Check Details

The year has just started, and the gaming community couldn't be more surprised with the games coming their way with some biggest openings. Several significant releases are scheduled for this month, such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the first big project from the folks at Rocksteady Studios since Batman: Arkham Knight.

Skull and Bones and the recently released Tomb Raider I–III Remastered games could be great picks if you are looking for quintessential gaming and want to play as an ideal gamer.

Here are some of the biggest games that will be released to gamers in February 2024:

Persona 3 Reload

If superhero games aren't your thing, maybe this classic JPRG will tickle your fancy. Reload is a remake of the 2006 Persona 3 game, which is considered one of the best games in the series.

The remake adds several gameplay improvements introduced in Persona 5, making the game smoother. It will be released on February 2nd for all major platforms.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

As mentioned earlier, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice is the first major release from Rocksteady Studios since Arkham Knight. So to say that players have high expectations would be a bit of an understatement.

Unlike the previous games, this game focuses more on cooperative combat. As the name suggests, players are tasked with killing members of the Justice League, including The Flash, Batman, and Superman. It will be available for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC starting February 2nd.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

The game will be released on February 14 for platforms such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As the name suggests, this game is a remaster of the first three Tomb Raider games. As always, you control Lara Croft as she travels the world solving puzzles and searching for treasures.

As a remaster, you, of course get better graphics and improved controls. But the classic "tank controls" are still available for those who want to keep things old-school. So get ready for some classic third-person action with one gaming icon.

Skull and Bones

This open world game will be out on February 16th on PS5, Series S/X and PC. Skull and Bones is an upcoming open-world pirate game. While most other pirate-based games take place in the Caribbean, Skull and Bones takes place in the waters of the Indian Ocean, giving the game a unique feel.

players can experience hand-to-hand and ship-to-ship combat with RPG mechanics. It should also be noted that the game was published by Ubisoft, who made arguably the best pirate game of all time, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. Therefore, the expectations are quite high!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Rebirth is a sequel to the Final Fantasy 7 version released a few years ago. As such, players will once again control Cloud Strife and his party when facing enemies.

The game has real-time fighting and exploration, same as the remake. It should be mentioned that this game is the second of a trilogy that will begin with Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The PS5 version of the game will launch on February 29.