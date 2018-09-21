5 Most Popular Games on Google Play Store

The love for playing games in increasing with leaps and bounds. Google Play store also offers diverse kinds of games to users such as offline games, car racing and sniper games, games for kids and the list is endless.

Out of which, Some games have had the potential to keep people hooked for hours. Thus, we present a list of 5 games that have reached the top slot of by being the most popular amongst users.

1. Temple Run 2

Temple Run 2 is and will remain one of the favourite games of many game lovers. It is addictive! Temple Run redefined the mobile gaming. In this game, you run, jump, slide, role but never stop. The game was launched in January 2013; developed and published by Imangi Studios. It is available on Android, iOS and Windows.

2. Word Link

Word Link – the best word game ever. It is a free and offline game. If you want to improve your vocabulary, then word link can be a part of your daily to-do list. Connect letters and create words in the crossword. Word Link was published by Worzzle and can be played on Android.

3. Real Gangster Crime

With 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, Real Gangster Crime is super exciting car thief simulator. It offers rich 3D graphics and special effects to level-up the gaming experience of the player. So, unlock all the weapons and ammunition to kill the array of gangsters, cops and special force soldiers. The game is published by Naxeex Studio and available on Android.

4. Bubble Shooter

Bubble Shooter – the sought after game after a stressful day. This single-player puzzle game will quickly set you in a relaxing mood. You just have to aim and shoot – drop and burst all the bubbles. This classic bubble video game is a free offline game, which was launched in March 2001. Bubble Shooter was published by Absolutist Games. It can be played on Android, iOS and Windows.

5. My Talking Tom

Want to meet the biggest superstar in the world? Then download My Talking Tom – the cutest and coolest cat. It is a favourite of all kids and certainly a must to be on this list of most popular games. Smile, giggle, laugh and talk to Tom, he would repeat everything. Over time you can also unlock new cool clothes for your new adopted pet – Tom. It was released in November 2013 and is available on Android, iOS and Windows. It was developed and published by Slovenian studio Outfit7 Limited.