Cricket is just not a game in India it is a religion. It is a game full of hopes and dramatic dynamic twists; that is just a simple game for Shane Warne and a game that is played for the country for MS Dhoni.

Keeping the cricket fever and the Asian Cup in mind, we present 5 ultimate cricket games for cricket fanatics:

1. Sachin Saga Cricket Champions: Play the game with God of cricket

Sachin Tendulkar through the Sachin Saga Cricket Champions cricket games app. It is available on Android and iOS. It is a premier 3D mobile cricket game with splendid graphics and realistic motion animation. You relive the iconic shots in cricket history in console quality mode.

2. World Cricket Championship 2

If you wish to play famed cricket shots such as Dil-scoop, Helicopter shot and the upper-cut, then the World Cricket Championship 2 cricket game is for you. The game offers you the most advanced 3D gaming experience. You have the liberty to choose your own team with professional Hindi and English commentary with lively ground sounds.

3. Cricket Unlimited 2017

Cricket Unlimited 2017 cricket games app is created by cricket fanatics for cricket fanatics. It is one of the best cricket simulation game with exclusive special Premier league tournament mode. Along with T20 and ODI matches. Cricket Unlimited 2017 has a simple gameplay and easy control. Get ready to play endless cricket, score centuries, hit the sixes, pick your team and be the champion of the game.

4. Real Cricket 18

Real Cricket 18 promises to give the cricket fans the most original and surreal gaming experience ever! It is published by Nautilus Mobile on the Android platform. You can enjoy the game in the various style of batting such as defensive, balanced, radical and brute. Together with an array of bowling styles including off-spinner, arm ball, top-spinner, leg cutters, etc.

5. Cricket Fever: MS Dhoni Official Game

This list of cricket games would have been incomplete without the mention of Cricket Fever: MS Dhoni Official cricket game. The game is based on a Bollywood biopic made on MS Dhoni – ‘Dhoni: The Untold story’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput as the protagonist. It is a casual free cricket game with simple mechanics. It was published by Hungama Games on Android.