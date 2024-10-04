5 Food Tech innovations that can revamp any commercial kitchen

The food industry is excited about the festive season ahead. With the kitchens working nonstop to cater to the increased demands, chefs and restaurant owners could do with some help from innovative technology in the food sector. Commercial kitchens such as restaurants, cloud kitchens and QSR outlets must swiftly adopt Food Tech Innovations to make their operations more efficient and profitable. After a thorough study of what transpired in the segment over the recent past, we have bookmarked five innovations that hold the potential to revolutionize commercial kitchens in the near future.

On2Cook

At restaurants, people want fresh cooked meal, that too in a jiffy. On2cook, the world’s fastest cooking AI-integrated combination cooking device that uses induction and microwave simultaneously to cook food, can be a major game changer here. It saves up to 50% energy, 70% cooking time, and still retains all vitamins, water-soluble nutrients and minerals. One can now cook everything from biryani, chicken to aloo paratha and gravies, or bake a cake in one-third the usual time. As it decreases the time to table, the consumers are happy, while quicker service enables kitchens to cook faster and create more dishes within the same time. It is the right choice when you have less space, as this single device can work in small space. With SOP based cooking, a restaurant can deliver best quality food every time, even as they save on energy and reduce wastage to zero. This will certainly lead to better business and ultimately better growth of restaurants, cloud kitchens and other commercial kitchens.

BOX8

While Swiggy and Zomato are the most prevalent food delivery partners, there are many more who specialise in different realms and provide customised services. BOX8 is one such logistics partner where they deliver Desi meals in easy-to-carry boxes that are convenient not just while being transferred but also when you eat. They provide customers with a world class food experience when ordering food. They have All in 1 meals where you can enjoy biryani, dessert, paratha wraps, and many combos specially hand crafted for Indian food lovers. They promise superfast delivery- within 38 minutes, and have a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru. Chowman can become your food delivery partner if your restaurant specialises in Chinese food.

Ecoware

What good is technology if it cannot help the environment? Commercial kitchens often use plastic not just as cutlery but also to package the food for deliveries. However, consumer attitudes are changing as a result of recent developments in the fight against climate change, and they are turning to manufacturers to implement some green adjustments. Businesses have occasionally resorted to using edible and biodegradable packaging. Food-grade polymers, like seaweed, are used in the edible packaging and are suitable for ingestion. Plastic created from polymers is used to make biodegradable packaging, which breaks down with the aid of living things. Ecoware is one such organization that makes more than 25 products for serving and packaging of food from farm waste, and they decompose within 90 days.

Scott Meat Processing System

The food production and processing business now considers automation and autonomous equipment essential due to the ongoing improvements in computerised food processing technology. Automation is contributing to shorter production times and higher productivity while costs and demand both continue to increase. The robotic butchery machine is one automated piece of equipment that is becoming more and more popular because it speeds up the procedure. By reducing the risk of handling potentially hazardous equipment and instruments by employees, the presence of these automated machines also contributes to a safer workplace. Scott Technology is currently created such products, and they will be great for Indian commercial kitchen, especially those known for non vegetarian food.

SmartQ

For those running a cutesy cafeteria or a small outlet based on QSR model would know about the multiple tasks that need to be dealt with. From vendor integration to minimizing wait time to ensuring shorter queues, and increasing the work time for collaborative work, a cafeteria needs many solutions, which can simply be done by digitizing these processes. SmartQ, a Bengaluru based B2B Food-Tech company solves exactly this problem, with the help of cutting edge technology and innovative solutions. They are currently operational in more than 13 countries and have more than 1500 partners, whose cafeteria setups have undergone a drastic change, thanks to digitization.