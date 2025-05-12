Apple Notes finds itself at a crossroads as rivals reshape the note-taking game

From underdog to default: The Apple Notes evolution

For years, Apple Notes was seen as a barebones backup for those unwilling to splurge on apps like Notability or Goodnotes. But that perception is fading fast. With continuous updates across iOS and macOS, Apple Notes has transformed into a feature-rich utility baked deep into the Apple ecosystem.

The latest additions, such as note linking, password-protected entries, and support for scanned documents, have pushed it far beyond its humble beginnings. Especially for users already locked into the Apple ecosystem, Notes now offers seamless sync across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, eliminating the need to juggle third-party apps.

Ryan Christoffel, writing for 9to5Mac, points out that the simple ‘>>’ shortcut for note linking alone “has made [him] rethink how [he uses] Apple Notes.” And he’s not alone. From building custom table-of-contents-style indexes to mimicking Roam Research-style linked knowledge bases, the feature is proving surprisingly versatile.

But cracks are showing

Despite its progress, Apple Notes is now being tested by a wave of indie challengers. Apps like Notedrafts offer more layout options—including infinite canvas, vertical scroll, and notebook formats—all customizable from a single interface. Meanwhile, Antinote on macOS brings natural language commands and OCR to the table, simplifying mundane tasks with style.

Where Apple Notes excels in simplicity, it sometimes lags in flexibility. For instance:

No zoom support : On the iPad, there’s still no way to zoom into handwritten notes. Competitors like Notedrafts and Goodnotes allow for micro-adjustments that are essential when annotating detailed PDFs or lecture slides.

Template limitations : While Notes supports basic checklists and drawings, it lacks the built-in templates for planners, trackers, or custom layouts found in alternatives.

Stylus experience: Though responsive, the Apple Pencil’s utility is limited compared to what’s possible in apps that offer multiple pen styles, shape tools, and handwriting smoothing.

In short, Apple Notes does a lot—but doesn't always do it best.

The pricing paradox

Apple Notes’ biggest strength might be its cost—it’s free. But that’s now less of a differentiator. Notedrafts charges a one-time fee of just $5, and Antinote offers the same flat pricing. These apps bring high-end features without subscription headaches or in-app purchase traps.

That puts Apple in a unique bind. Its free app must now compete with low-cost tools that aren’t weighed down by bloat but also aren't trying to upsell premium tiers.

Familiarity vs innovation

There’s no denying Apple Notes remains the go-to for users who value stability, iCloud sync, and instant access across devices. It’s fast, lightweight, and always there when you need it.

But for students, creatives, and professionals looking for more customization or specific workflows—like digital journaling, PDF markup, or visual planning—it might feel like hitting a ceiling.

The rising popularity of apps with “infinite canvas” tools and intuitive interfaces shows that users are hungry for more than simplicity. They want frictionless functionality without compromise.

Looking ahead

As Apple prepares to roll out iOS 19 and macOS 15, the question looms: will Notes double down on its current strengths, or evolve further to challenge new rivals?

Apple doesn’t need to turn Notes into a bloated Swiss Army knife. But adding support for basic zoom, flexible page formats, and extended stylus tools could go a long way in retaining users being courted by the likes of Notedrafts and Antinote.

For now, Apple Notes remains the best free starting point for most users. But with a rising tide of better-designed, smarter, and cheaper competitors—it may not remain the endpoint for much longer.