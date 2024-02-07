AI-Featured HP Spectre x360 Laptops Launch in India: Know the Details

The Spectre x360 14-inch and 16-inch laptops from American PC manufacturer HP have been introduced in India. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processors that power the HP Spectre x360 laptops come equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that improve both speed and security. The laptops also include a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU for improved graphics.

While the 16-inch HP model is only available in Nightfall Black, the 14-inch variant is available in two colors: Slate Blue and Nightfall Black.

"Designed to meet the diverse needs of young consumers, the new Specter laptops feature intelligent AI enhancements for high performance, collaboration, and security. Most notably, they represent the first HP consumer portfolio to incorporate a Neural Processing Unit (NPU ) for powerful AI workload management," HP said in a press release.

HP Specter x360: Price and Availability

The 14-inch HP Specter x360 laptop is priced at Rs 1,64,999 and the 16-inch model is priced at Rs 1,79,999. Both laptops are available at HP World stores, HP online stores, and select other retail stores.

HP Specter x360: Details

The HP Specter x360 laptops are available in two screen sizes: 14 inches and 16 inches. Notebook OLED screens offer up to 2.8K resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a variable refresh rate that adjusts between 48Hz and 120Hz depending on the type of content.

Additionally, HP said the screen is IMAX Enhanced certified to improve movie quality. HP said the Specter x360 laptops are the first to feature Poly sound configuration.

The laptops have a 9-megapixel camera for video conferencing. They have a special AI chip for built-in protections like exit locking, wake mode, and privacy alerts that alert users when someone else steps into the frame.

The HP Specter x360 supports Nvidia Studio and Windows Studio effects with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop GPU, offering various AI functions such as automatic framing, background blurring, and the ability to maintain eye contact during video calls.

HP Spectre x360 with First of its kind

The HP Specter x360 is also the first consumer laptop to feature a Poly-tuned array of speakers, and the 16-inch version has the largest touchpad on a 16-inch Windows laptop. Brands like Asus and Acer have recently launched laptops with Intel Core Ultra.