AI-Powered Galaxy S24 Series Sets New Standards for Mobile Innovation

Samsung relies heavily on artificial intelligence to enhance the experience of its flagship smartphone. Galaxy AI, the company's suite of AI-powered features and utilities, was the main focus of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event last week. These AI-powered technologies are designed to simplify your life while increasing productivity and content creation.

Advertisment

Samsung has directly built Galaxy AI functions into its native apps, improving the experience

The publication of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot last year sparked a surge in generative AI. Since then, many third-party apps have attempted to bring AI-powered capabilities to smartphones. However, these apps still do not provide a fantastic user experience, and most demand an entirely new subscription.

Samsung has partnered with Google to offer AI services to Galaxy S24 owners. Google's Gemini AI models power some of the AI functions of Samsung's Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Samsung's Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard apps use Google's Gemini Pro model, while Imagen 2 drives the Gallery app's remarkable photo editing features that leverage generative artificial intelligence.

Advertisment

Samsung has implemented a system of checks and balances to ensure nothing goes wrong

As with most things, AI, privacy, and security will be big problems. Each element can be customised to guarantee user privacy while clarifying which photographs were generated with AI (via watermarks or metadata entries). Samsung Galaxy AI will train its AI models without using user or personal data.

Samsung's decision to focus on productivity and some of the most popular native apps as perfect use cases for its Galaxy AI features appears to be a wise option. The Camera and Gallery applications add icing to the cake with their generative AI capabilities. Other smartphone manufacturers are likely to follow Samsung's approach in the future.

Galaxy AI features will be available on other Samsung Galaxy devices in the first half of 2024 via a software update

These will mostly rely on cloud-based AI capabilities because outdated chipsets power them. This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI. These first core AI-powered features will serve as a foundation for future developments. The on-device AI capabilities of these new chipsets and a significantly longer term of promised software upgrades lead one to believe that these 'AI phones' will survive much longer and provide much better value for money to users. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones will set an exciting pattern for Android flagships in 2024 and beyond.