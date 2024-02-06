AMD to Soon Launch ‘Strix Point’ Ryzen Laptop Chip, Skips Zen 5 Architecture Processors

Despite having just introduced the Ryzen 8000 series of mobile CPUs, AMD officials have stated that the company's upcoming mobile chip, the Strix Point, will outperform the upcoming Zen 5 architecture.

AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, disclosed the information at the company's earnings announcement for the fourth quarter of 2023. After making $21 million in earnings the previous year, they declared a net income of $667 million, a 3,076 percent increase. The amount received increased by 10% to $6.168 billion.

AMD pushing Strix Point Chips launch over Zen 5 architecture core

AMD launched its mobile Ryzen 8000 range in December, and Su said on Tuesday that the chips will start shipping in laptops in February. But AMD is already looking ahead to Strix Point, the next-generation mobile chip that is expected to be released later this year. As Intel's latest 14th generation Core HX, the Ryzen 8000 series looks very similar on paper to its predecessor, the Ryzen 7000 mobile chips.

According to information by Marketbeat, Su stated, "We are developing our Ryzen AI processor roadmap to extend our AI leadership, including our next-generation Strix processors, which are expected to deliver more than three times the AI performance of our Ryzen 7040 series processors." "Strix significantly boosts computational speed, energy efficiency, and AI capabilities by combining the next-generation Zen 5 CPU with cutting-edge RDNA graphics and an improved Ryzen AI engine.

Strix customer momentum is strong when the first notebooks launch later this year." Last year, AMD revealed that Strix Point will offer three times the AI ​​performance in the Ryzen 7040 series, which will launch in January 2023.

However, AMD hasn't officially tied the Strix Point to Zen 5. AMD also hasn't officially announced the graphics technology for its Zen 5 chips, which are said to use RDNA 3.5. AMD Strix Point challenges Intel's Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake, its next-generation mobile architecture, which Intel says also triples NPU AI performance.

AMD Zen 5 with Granite Ridge CPUs

More information leaked about AMD's desktop processors built on the next generation Zen 5 architecture. Those new Granite Ridge processors are currently expected to launch in the first half of this year, and now we are starting to see information that seems to confirm earlier rumors that show new chips.

These latest leaks come from the tweet of well-known AMD leaker High Yield YT (via TechPowerUp ) and seem to add weight to some previously rumored details that have already been doing the rounds about AMD's next desktop processors. AMD is said to be using a model numbering system for the Ryzen 9000 series, which was expected as the 8000 series moniker is already used on the new AM5 APUs Hawk Point.

Granite Ridge is said to be a chip-based processor like the previous 7000 series and should have one or two "Eldora" and CCDs with eight Zen 5 CPU cores each with 1MB of L2 cache, and no word yet on how much L3 cache we're likely to see.