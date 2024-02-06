Apple iOS 17.4: Unmissable Features Arriving in iOS 17.4 This March

Apple is preparing to release public iOS 17.4 in March. The first beta is currently out, and the following upgrades will provide many new features, which we will detail below.

App Store Changes

Following the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU, Apple is introducing support for other app shops for the iPhone. This means that after iOS 17.4, you can sideload programs from app stores and marketplaces other than the official App Store. However, this feature is only available in 27 European Union (EU) nations.

It is important to note that the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) will be enabled regardless of where you got the app. The ATT feature prevents particular apps from collecting user data and sending it to the developer. It can be used for different reasons.

Additionally, iPhone users can change their default web browser from Safari. You can default to Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or another browser. Apple is also adding additional payment alternatives for the App Store. However, this functionality is only available in the EU. This would allow users to use their iPhone's NFC chip to make contactless payments.

New emojis

Apple has included over 100 new emojis in the iOS 17.4 beta, which will also be included in the future public update. It includes but is not limited to, a broken chain and a head that shakes vertically and horizontally. The offering also consists of a phoenix. Some emojis were launched for Android phones last year; however, iPhones are already receiving updates.

Apple Podcasts Transcripts

How does it feel when you're listening to a podcast, and there's a section or a few words you don't quite understand and must go back and listen again? Well, the iOS 17.4 beta (and the public release that will follow) includes transcripts for podcasts that will be available in the Podcast app. The feature transcribes the podcast as you listen and displays it on the screen for you to read. It works similarly to song lyrics but for podcasts that might last a few minutes to several hours. Apple is giving out Spanish, German, French, and English transcripts, but additional episodes and languages will be added.

Fortified Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection, a great Apple feature that adds a one-hour security delay when someone attempts to access specific settings such as password updates, debuted in iOS 17.3. Users can set the security delay to kickstart on its own or when the phone is not in a familiar place, leading the delay to kick in. iOS 17.4 beta 1 included a few more fixes aimed at avoiding phone and data theft.

Siri can read messages in several languages

With iOS 17.4, Apple renamed "Automatically SendMessages" to "Messaging with iOS." That being said, Siri can now read your messages in other languages, not just English or your preferred one. Tap "Add Language" to pick your preferred language, and Siri will read it in that language.

CarPlay Additions

iOS 17.4 beta introduces eight new CarPlay apps. For example, 'Auto Settings' allows you to access linked iPhone and vehicle settings. Their 'Trips' function displays driving-related information such as energy efficiency, fuel economy, total time elapsed, etc. The 'Closures' feature displays vehicle warning symbols and indicates whether any doors are open.

The 'Climate' app provides information on heated seeds and automotive climate control, including air conditioning and heating, restless steering wheels, and other temperature-related features. The 'Charge' app displays the current battery level, time remaining till fully charged, and charging status, among other things.

The 'Media' app allows you to access all FM/AM and related capabilities via CarPlay. The Tire Pressure app provides the current tire pressure on each wheel, a flat tire alarm, etc. Finally, the 'Car Camera' feature lets you access rear-view and other camera feeds through your CarPlay.

How Do I Install the iOS 17.4 Public Beta?

You may use the iOS 17.4 public beta by upgrading using the instructions below.