Apple iPhones & MacBooks Vulnerable to Data Theft, Malware Attacks

The Indian government's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has issued a crucial warning to Apple consumers. In its latest alert, Vulnerability Note CIAD-2024-0007, the government agency identified many vulnerabilities in various Apple products that, if exploited by hackers, could let them steal customers' private data and possibly acquire entire control of the device.

CERT-In's warning note suggests that the current vulnerabilities are critical, particularly for iPhone and MacBook users. If exploited, these flaws could provide attackers access to sensitive information, run arbitrary code, circumvent security measures, and gain elevated privileges on the targeted machine. CERT-In also encourages Apple device owners to immediately safeguard their devices and protect their personal and sensitive data from unauthorised access.

How to Stay Safe

CERT-In recommends that users promptly apply the security upgrades listed in the Apple Security Update to protect vulnerable Apple devices from potential security attacks. These updates are intended to fix discovered vulnerabilities and improve the security of your device.

Meanwhile, here are some security measures you can do to keep your devices secure from such threats in the future:

Keep Your Software Up to Date: Check your Apple devices for updates regularly and install them as soon as possible. This guarantees you the most recent security patches and bug fixes, which protect you from vulnerabilities. Allow automated updates, if possible, for extra convenience.

Implement Strong Passwords: Create unique, strong passwords for all your accounts. Moreover, use two-factor authentication whenever possible. This provides a strong barrier against unauthorised access, even if your password is compromised.

Be Wary of Emails and Links: Exercise caution when dealing with emails and links, particularly those from unknown senders or suspect sources. Phishing scams frequently exploit vulnerabilities so caution can keep you from falling victim.

Back up regularly: Back up your key files to an external storage device or iCloud. This protects your information in case of accidental loss, device failure, or security breaches. A recent backup enables you to restore your data and reduce loss quickly.