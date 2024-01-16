Apple Raises the Bar with iPhone 16: More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi for a Smoother Experience

Apple is preparing to debut the Vision Pro mixed reality headset next month, while its most popular product, the iPhone, will debut later this year. The iPhone 16 has previously been the subject of various leaks and rumours, ranging from larger screens and improved cameras to AI features and a dedicated button for filming movies. According to a recent report, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will have more RAM and quicker Wi-Fi, among other enhancements.

According to a 9To5Mac story citing a research note from analyst Jeff Pu, Apple's 3nm A18 processor will power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. In contrast, the Pro versions in the lineup will be powered by the A18 Pro processor.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: RAM

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also receive a RAM bump. The two phones will reportedly have 8GB of RAM, up from the 6GB found on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Furthermore, the two non-pro versions will use the Qualcomm X70 modem found across the iPhone 15 lineup, and the iPhone 16 Pro models will use the Qualcomm X75 modem. This means that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may have faster 5G speeds than the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 16: Wi-Fi

According to the analyst, the two non-pro iPhone 16 models will also receive Wi-Fi 6E capability, which is presently only available on iPhone 15 pro models and provides faster Wi-Fi connections. According to the source, the professional models may receive compatibility for the recently announced Wi-Fi 7.

The next iPhone 16 Pro may also feature an updated ultra-wide camera, with a resolution increase from 12-megapixel to 48-megapixel — predicted. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made similar comments earlier this month, suggesting that the pro models would feature a bigger ultra-wide sensor. Kuo also stated that the iPhone 16 Pro would receive a tetraprism telephoto lens, bringing the phone's optical zoom capabilities on par with the Pro Max variant.

Meanwhile, Barclays projected earlier this month that demand for the iPhone 16 would be slow and cut Apple's shares from "neutral" to "underweight," wiping off more than $100 billion (approximately Rs. 8,33,210 crore) in market value.

Apple is, however, expected to bundle its upcoming devices with features and enhancements to entice customers to update their iPhones. The iPhone 16 Pro variants are expected to have larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ model sporting a 6.27-inch (159.31 mm) display and the iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max likely to feature a 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) panel. This would be an improvement over the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, respectively.