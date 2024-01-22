Advertisment
Apple Vision Pro Pre Orders Now Live in the US: Pricing, Specifications, and Launch Date Revealed

Apple Vision Pro is now available for pre-order in the United States, with the company's first mixed-reality headset expected to ship on 2 February. The iPhone maker's spatial computer has two micro-OLED displays with 23 million pixels and a refresh rate of up to 100Hz. It is powered by Apple's M2 CPU and a new R1 chip, which handles data from the headset's many sensors. The Apple Vision Pro headset also has iris-based biometric verification and a battery life of up to two hours, according to Apple.

Apple Vision Pro Price and Availability

The Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499 (about Rs. 2.9 lakh) for the base model with 256GB storage. The Apple Vision Pro headset is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage configurations, starting at $3,699 (approximately Rs. 3.07 lakh) and $3,899 (about Rs. 3.24 lakh). Beginning 2 February, the headset will be available in Apple Stores across the United States.

You can also purchase Zeiss optical inserts if you wear prescription or reading glasses. Reader inserts cost $99 (about Rs. 8,200), while prescription inserts cost $149 (approximately Rs. 12,400).

You can also get AppleCare+ for the Vision Pro, which costs $499 (approximately Rs. 41,500) and covers accidental damage repairs for a service fee of $299 (about Rs. 24,900). According to the company's website, without AppleCare+, repairs can cost up to $2,399 (approximately Rs. 2 lakh).

Apple Vision Pro Specifications

Apple Vision Pro is powered by an M2 chip combined with a second R1 chip based on the same M-series CPU to handle data from the Vision Pro's multiple sensors with a 12ms response time and 256GB/s bandwidth. The Apple Vision Pro device features dual Micro-OLED screens that span 92 percent of the DCI:P3 colour gamut and can display 23 million pixels. It also supports refresh rates of 90, 96, and 100 Hz.

The Vision Pro headset supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and AirPlay at 1080p.

The Vision Pro headset device includes:

  • Six microphones.
  • Two primary cameras.
  • Six secondary (tracking) cameras.
  • Four eye-tracking cameras.
  • A LiDAR scanner.
  • A TrueDepth camera.
  • Six other sensors.
The Vision Pro is powered by an external battery pack connected via a wire. Apple does not usually divulge battery capacities, so we'll have to wait for a deconstruction video to learn this data. The battery lasts up to two hours, and unlike many other Apple goods, including the iPhone, the headset comes with a charger in the box. According to the business, the Vision Pro can weigh up to 650g depending on your configuration, with a battery pack weighing 353 grams.

