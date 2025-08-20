Beyond Reality XR eyes India with Humbl AI Glasses vision

India’s first AI glasses, Humbl, are doing more than just making eyes. They are redefining how we feel, learn, respond, and live. From reducing training hours to enabling the visually impaired to “see,” Extended Reality (XR) is moving from a conceptual space-age innovation to a practical necessity. But how secure is XR? And how can it scale in a country where cost is the key driver for adoption?

XR’s second innings with Humbl AI glasses

Extended reality has come a long way. From being the domain of gamers and tech demos, XR is now entering workplaces, classrooms, hospitals, and even humanitarian missions. The latest entrant, Humbl, is claimed to be India’s first AI smart glasses, built by tech startup QWR under the leadership of founder Suraj Aiar.

What began with their VR One headset, focused on education and healthcare, has now expanded into a versatile AI wearable. “The Indian head is very different from the Western head,” said Suraj, noting how months of R&D went into not just the tech, but also how it physically fits and feels on users.

Time savers for training, tools for safety

In industrial skilling, where simulation-based training has already cut learning time by over 50%, XR is proving to be a game changer. QWR’s VRone.Pro, a 6DoF headset, is being positioned for enterprise use, from manufacturing lines to healthcare labs.

With Humbl, the company has entered the AI glasses space, focusing initially on developers. These glasses are not for entertainment. They are for real-world applications such as emergency response, virtual assistance, and hands-free AI queries.

Imagine security teams getting alerts directly through their eyewear. Or disaster relief workers navigating rubble with real-time AI audio guidance. Even more exciting, the glasses could soon offer a visual assistant to the blind. “We’ve had interest from accessibility startups working with the visually impaired,” Suraj confirmed.

Who's watching the watchers?

With any device that records video, concerns around privacy and security are inevitable. Suraj was blunt about this: “It’s not impossible to bypass, but it’s really, really hard.” A visible light indicator flashes whenever Humbl records. This is hardcoded. No app or backend can override it.

The device is tethered to a parent smartphone, which is the gatekeeper. “To compromise the glasses, you’d need to compromise the phone first,” he explained. For developers, security is enforced through a controlled data bridge, accessible only under strict legal and technical agreements. Consumers get a sealed product with no remote access points.

If cloud connectivity drops, the glasses will notify the user with a tone and a system message. Basic tasks such as language translation and object recognition will still work offline through embedded AI models.

Not another screen to scroll

Critics say XR wearables will make us more dependent on tech. Suraj disagrees. “If it’s designed right, it won’t replace your thinking; it will speed up your response time.” He says Humbl is meant to be a co-pilot, something you forget you are wearing until you need it.

The device is not designed for distraction. There is no pop-up display or notification spam. Instead, it’s voice-first interaction, with the camera and microphone. In low bandwidth areas, it falls back on onboard models that can handle simple AI tasks like answering questions or describing surroundings without cloud access.

Where XR goes next

The roadmap is big. QWR is already prototyping the next generation of XR gear, including a 22-sensor VR headset with eye, body, and hand tracking. Humbl’s successor could have a monochrome or full-color display, improved spatial awareness, and longer battery life with modular power packs.

We will iterate horizontally (add features) and vertically (improve core tech). “We are still debating between monochrome and RGB display for the next version,” says Suraj. Developer feedback will decide what comes next.

The price point problem

Price is a big consideration in India’s adoption journey. QWR knows this. Before we launch Humbl to consumers, we first build the platform with developers only and ask them to create real-world use cases. “Think of it like the Pixel strategy,” said Suraj, referring to Google’s Pixel phone development plan. “That is our reference model. Developers will build everything else.” With this approach, they will have the freedom to build mass-market versions that meet subjective thresholds for affordability and functionality as tools for anyone from classroom assistants to industrial workers.

Changing lives, inch by inch

Humbl might not yet have a display, but that hasn’t stopped it from having real-world impact. XR is being reimagined as a tool for empowerment, either by helping enterprises escape training friction or by helping the visually impaired to be mobile.

“We are not just launching a product,” said Suraj. “We are building a movement around headworn computing.”

