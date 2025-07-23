How AI is reshaping enterprise hiring

In a world where resumes are scanned in milliseconds and job roles evolve faster than you can say “cloud-native,” the hiring game has changed. At the center of this transformation is artificial intelligence (AI), which is reengineering recruitment into something smarter, faster, and surprisingly human-like. We spoke with Vishal Sharma, Co-Founder and CTO of Cohyre.ai, who offered a candid, deeply technical look at how AI is not just automating hiring, it’s redefining it from the inside out.

From large language models (LLMs) rewriting job descriptions to autonomous AI agents customizing hiring strategies for multilingual India, this conversation is a glimpse into the next generation of recruitment. Here's how AI is bending the rules of the hiring loop, without breaking the people behind it.

Vishal Sharma, Co-Founder and CTO of Cohyre.ai

Automation meets intent: AI takes over the grunt work

AI is transforming the recruitment process by mechanizing mundane tasks such as profiling sourcing, candidate-to-job matching, writing up assessments, and booking interviews. For instance, an agent builds a job description (JD) from minimum human inputs, scouring public and private talent pools with cutting-edge NLP, and producing a ranked shortlist within less than twenty minutes, reducing a two-day procedure. LLMs drive this through meaning extraction from unstructured JDs and résumés, while AI improves candidate experience through real-time, personalized communication. This allows recruiters to dedicate time to strategic work such as stakeholder alignment and final assessments.

Beyond checkboxes: goodbye static filters, hello learning systems

Indeed, the change is palpable. Old-school ATS used static filters (e.g., “Java AND Spring”), but current systems are dynamic, learning from every hire or rejection and improving their models accordingly. For example, we re-load our vector store every night with feedback, so Monday’s results are constructed on Friday’s interaction. These models rely on ongoing learning to evolve in real time, and most now have explainability components, making it possible for recruiters to see why a particular candidate was ranked highly, which enhances trust and compliance in the enterprise environment.

Transformers, graphs, and reinforcement: the new hiring stack

Transformer models are the foundation, transforming knowledge documents into high-dimensional vectors to quantify “fit” past keywords. Graph neural networks are good at mapping associations, such as “this candidate collaborated with X, who managed project Y, fitting our role,” supporting internal mobility and referrals. Reinforcement learning maximizes outreach by experimenting with email sequences and zeroing in on high-response patterns. New multimodal AI that handles text, video, or even voice data is also increasingly used for evaluating soft skills during interviews. Frequently, these methods are ensemble in models to enhance relevance and accuracy.

Agentic AI and the rise of autonomous hiring

Agentic AI is transforming the hiring cycle in Indian businesses through automation and optimization of end-to-end processes from job design to candidate interaction. These agents extend beyond task automation, actively responding to organizational requirements and India’s multi-faceted talent pool.

For instance, in a pilot with a mid-sized IT services company, an AI agent looked at the patterns of hiring, feedback from teams, and marketplace trends to create a job description (JD) in various languages (e.g., English, Hindi, Tamil) that appealed to regional talent pools, adhering to local employment laws. A human recruiter reviewed it, and another agent posted it across the likes of Naukri and LinkedIn, all within minutes, as against days in manual workflows.

These agents also revolutionize candidate sourcing and screening. In a large internal resume pool client, our agentic system cross-referenced internal employee information, external job boards, and referral networks to create a ranked shortlist, prioritizing skills, cultural fit, and diversity metrics. The agent dynamically adjusted its criteria based on real-time feedback from rejections or hires, minimizing bias and enhancing match quality over time.

Overall, AI-powered chatbots converse with candidates in spoken languages, responding to questions and performing initial screening, which improves candidate experience in India’s multilingual environment. Agentic AI also makes interview and onboarding procedures more efficient. For example, agents create role-based interview questions that include recent team performance data and fit India’s rapidly changing skill requirements, such as cloud computing or AI skills.

Certain companies are testing agents that automatically generate offer letters and negotiate terms within pre-defined parameters, reducing administrative lag. By minimizing man-hours, these systems reduce expenditures and allow recruiters to concentrate on strategic activities such as employer branding and stakeholder alignment.

A look ahead: AI-managed hiring loops and human trust

Technically, end-to-end AI-driven hiring cycles are possible 80% of sourcing, screening, and shortlisting is already automated. By 2028, the majority of the cycle would be hands-off, but policy, trust, and ethical issues (e.g., making sure AI upholds cultural fit) will ensure humans remain in the loop for making final offers. Smooth integration with the current HR systems, such as HRMS or payroll, will also be imperative to extend full automation without interrupting enterprise workflows.

Predictive hiring is catching on, but unevenly

Predictive recruitment is catching on with Indian business, especially in the tech and BFSI industries. Several recruiters are spending money on AI software for predicting candidate success and turnover based on data such as performance ratings, past hires, and even social media indicators. Yet by industry, adoption is not uniform, with manufacturing trailing behind. Issues such as variability in data quality and model interpretability persist, but the trend to predictive recruitment is clear.

Fighting the ghost in the machine: bias, fairness, and drift

Bias reduction has evolved exponentially, and methods such as anonymized inputs, fairness metrics on each retrain of the model, and adversarial debiasing are now common in top systems. Explainable AI assists recruiters in auditing model choices, making them more transparent. India does not have standardized report frameworks and region-specific diverse sets of data for its workforce to truly represent it. Ongoing bias drift, where models slowly become biased over time, is also essential to ensure fairness.

Securing the loop: what CISOs need to hear

CISOs must treat AI recruitment vendors the same as any sensitive SaaS provider:

Apply zero-trust and role-based access. Have data-at-rest encryption meet Indian data-residency regulations. Require explicit model-upgrade paths to monitor changes in weights or prompts. Third-party audits (SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001) are not negotiable.

CISOs must also evaluate vendor lock-in threats and AI-specific threats such as model poisoning or prompt injection, which can lead to candidate data or decision compromise.

Cloud vs. edge: recruitment goes hybrid

Centralized cloud APIs are still the default due to their simplicity and economy, but Indian companies, particularly in BFSI, are looking into hybrid deployments. For example, we implement a local LLM for one of the customers to maintain applicant data domestically due to compliance requirements. As bandwidth limitation and latency issues increase in India’s heterogeneous network environment, anticipate more “lightweight edge screening + heavy cloud analysis” models. Firms have to balance edge inference expense with cloud scalability, but hybrids are becoming popular where compliance and performance intersect.