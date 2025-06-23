How AI is rewriting the rules of education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, like ChatGPT, have moved from fringe experiments to everyday companions in classrooms worldwide. For Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin, this evolution isn’t about banning or fearing these tools, it’s about guiding their use with openness and purpose.

In a candid interview, Chechitelli shares why detection is no longer about punishment, how Turnitin is adapting its platforms to support transparent AI engagement, and why academic integrity isn’t obsolete, it’s more essential than ever.

The shifting role of AI in education: From detection to direction

AI tools aren’t going away. In fact, they’re becoming increasingly embedded in educational systems. But as Chechitelli explains, the focus is shifting.

“The focus on AI in education will shift from detection for punitive purposes… to identification and indication of where and how AI was used.”

For Turnitin, the goal isn’t to play gotcha. It’s to ensure students are still developing critical thinking skills and that learning remains authentic. In her view, responsible AI use should become as accepted as using a calculator in math, just clearly disclosed and contextually appropriate.

The real challenge? Not detection, but policy alignment

While AI-generated content remains detectable, the real hurdle lies beyond the technology.

“The challenge will not necessarily be technological, but rather… reaching agreement and alignment on fair and consistent policies.”

In other words, institutions must get on the same page. The difficulty isn't catching misuse—it's defining what counts as acceptable use, and ensuring consistency across classrooms, departments, and campuses.

And yes, students are getting creative. From mimicking human tone to repackaging outputs, some are finding new ways to outsmart detection systems. But Chechitelli remains clear: the tech will keep up, it’s the policies that need to catch up.

AI plagiarism: Misunderstood, not undetectable

Is AI-generated plagiarism the next big threat? Chechitelli is careful with definitions.

“AI-driven plagiarism is a bit of a misnomer… AI tools are not copying from any referenceable or pre-existing text.”

Turnitin’s traditional strength, detecting similarity to existing content, still matters. But now, innovation lies in identifying the unique signature of generative AI tools. It's not about matching words, but understanding patterns. Chechitelli emphasizes this as a top priority for Turnitin’s ongoing development.

Striking the balance: Integrity and innovation

So how do educators navigate the fine line between supporting student growth and maintaining academic rigor?

“Technology has changed, but academic integrity… has not. The balance… is openness and honesty.”

That’s where Turnitin Clarity comes in, a new platform designed to allow students to use AI tools responsibly, while giving educators visibility into the process. It’s not a policing tool. It’s a guided writing environment that offers transparency and insight.

“Turnitin Clarity is a forum for transparency and engagement… a safe space to experiment with AI in the learning environment.”

In practice, it helps educators see when AI was used, how it was applied, and whether students are using it to enhance their learning, not replace it.

What students really think about AI

Contrary to popular belief, students are more concerned about AI’s impact than many educators. Chechitelli points to findings from Turnitin’s recent study:

59% of students were concerned about over-relying on AI

67% feared shortcutting their own learning

In every metric, students expressed more concern than educators and administrators

“Student respondents (64%) outpaced educators (50%)… in their concerns about the use of AI in education.”

This underlines why tools like Clarity aren’t just about control—they’re about confidence. Giving students visibility into their own process, and supporting them with structure, may be just as important as monitoring output.

Rethinking assessment: What comes next?

Assessment and grading in an AI-infused world will need to evolve—but not because AI broke the system.

“Before [AI], it was the pandemic… virtual learning environments… AI tools certainly present additional layers of complexity.”

The problem isn’t new. The context has changed, but the core challenge remains: ensuring that education delivers on its promise in an evolving world. For Chechitelli, human educators remain central—but AI can help them scale and stay fair.

“Technology is a powerful tool to support adaptability… while returning time and effort to higher touch teaching.”

It’s about freeing up educators to do what only humans can do: connect, mentor, and inspire.

Turnitin’s roadmap: Clarity and beyond

Turnitin Clarity isn’t an AI detector. It’s a student writing environment that includes guided AI use. That distinction is key.

“Educators are asking for visibility into when and how it is being used… to ensure that learning is taking place.”

Turnitin’s roadmap continues to include:

AI-powered similarity detection

Feedback and grading support

Expanding AI writing detection across languages

Seamless integration of Clarity into Turnitin Feedback Studio

This signals a shift not just in how tools are built—but in how they’re positioned as part of the learning journey.

From resistance to responsible integration

For Annie Chechitelli, AI is not the end of education—it’s an invitation to reimagine it. But it must be done responsibly, and with the right guardrails.

Transparency, not surveillance. Guidance, not punishment. Insight, not assumption. That’s the vision Turnitin is building toward.

As AI continues to evolve, so must the conversation around its place in learning. And if Clarity is any indication, the next generation of tools might just help students think more critically not less.