QX Lab AI Introduces Hybrid Generative AI Platform - Ask QX

QX Lab AI has recently unveiled Ask QX, which claims to be the world's first hybrid Generative AI platform. Let's examine its features and potential in comparison to the well-established ChatGPT.

Developed by Indian innovators, Ask QX stands out with its unique node-based architecture in the global AI landscape. The platform, catering to 8 million users at launch, supports over 100 languages, including 12 Indian languages.

Now, let's talk about Ask QX - it is like a language mixologist, blending 30% Large Language Model (LLM) with 70% Neural Network Node Architecture. This combo promises a fresh understanding of language, going beyond the traditional AI approaches.

Imagine this: you're part of a community, and everyone speaks a different language. Ask QX steps in to help, making sure everyone understands each other. That's the goal – breaking language barriers, especially in places like India where diversity is key.

Ask QX is already off to a great start, serving users with text and audio features. And guess what? It's gearing up for more! Soon, you'll be able to share images and videos, making your conversations richer and more dynamic. It's like upgrading from basic texting to a full-blown conversation experience.

Now, here's the interesting part – how you can get in on the action. Ask QX has different plans for different folks. If you're all about cutting-edge stuff, there's a paid version with a smart neural network. But don't worry, if you just want to dip your toes in, there's a free version too, giving you access to the cool Gen AI engine.

But Ask QX isn't stopping at just words. It's getting into some cool stuff like turning text into images, code, and even videos. It's like having a creative sidekick that helps you express yourself in various ways.

Let's talk about the brain behind Ask QX. It has a fancy neural architecture that not only saves power but also makes sure your conversations stay secure. And, guess what? It's teaming up with Yotta Infrastructure Solutions LLP to take things to the next level. Together, they're making sure AI grows globally.

At a event in Dubai, the legendary A.R. Rahman shared a project that adds an artistic touch to Ask QX. It's not just about talking; it's about bringing creativity into the mix. This could give Ask QX a cool edge over others, like ChatGPT.

In a nutshell, Ask QX isn't just joining the AI party; it's here to shake things up. With its unique features, friendly approach, and early success, it's giving ChatGPT a run for its money. The real test is how Ask QX keeps growing and adapts to what you, the users, need. So, keep an eye on Ask QX – it could be the next big thing in AI!