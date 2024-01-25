Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Launches in India with Intel Core Ultra Processors

In India, ASUS has introduced the Zenbook 14 OLED, the newest model in the Zenbook Classic line. Among its many features, the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) has an Intel Core Ultra CPU with Arc graphics and a 120Hz OLED screen. All the information below covers the new Zenbook 14 OLED from Asus.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED: Specifications

The Zenbook 14 OLED has a metal construction that is only 14.9 mm thick and weighs only 1.2 kg. Zenbook 14 OLED contains up to 50% recycled (PCR) materials and environmentally friendly packaging. The laptop has also passed US military-level tests.

Zenbook 14 OLED has a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with 3K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 600 nits of brightness. In addition, the laptop has an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter, an Asus ErgoSense keyboard, and top-of-the-line speakers.

Intel Evo Edition powers the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED and has two processor options: Intel Core Ultra 5 125-H and Intel Core Ultra 7 155-H processors, both paired with Intel Arc graphics.

The 75 Wh battery offers up to 15 hours of unplugged usage and supports up to 20% more charge cycles. The notebook supports USB-C Easy Charge, which allows users to charge the battery from any compatible USB-C adapter, outlet, or power bank.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED: Price and Availability in India

The new Zenbook 14 OLED series will be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart from January 31.

The collection includes Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ552WS, Rs.990.99. UX3405MA-PZ752WS priced at Rs 114,990 and UX3405MA-PZ762WS priced at Rs 120,990, available at ASUS e-store, brand stores, and multi-brand retailers.

Also available through these channels are the UX3405MA-PZ551WS and UX3405MA-PZ751WS, both priced at Rs 114,990. Also UX3405MA-QD552WS at Rs. 96,990 and the UX3405MA-QD752WS can be purchased from Amazon for Rs.109,990.