ASUS Zenfone 11 is in Reports, could Enter Market Soon with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset

A later release date for the ASUS Zenfone 11 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor is possible.

The Google Play Console database shows that the smartphone has been seen.

For the first time, a phone sporting an unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is shown.

The Zenfone 10 series was introduced by ASUS in June of last year. Soon after, there were rumors that the Zenfone 10 was the final model in the series. However, ASUS refuted those rumors, stating that the Zenfone smartphone series will not be discontinued.

The Zenfone 11, its replacement, has already been found by 91mobiles in the Google Play Console, indicating that a new Zenfone will actually be released later this year.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Google Play Console Details

The Google Play Console listing confirms the phone's nickname and also reveals the most important information about it. This ASUS Zenfone 11 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. This chipset is believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is expected to be Qualcomm's next flagship.

This is an early sighting and chipset speculation suggests we'll see the ASUS Zenfone 11 sometime later this year once the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is announced. Zenfone 11 with 16GB RAM and Android 14 is also listed on Google Play.

Regarding its design, on the right side we can see a hole screen with the power button and volume buttons. Since ASUS released the Zenfone 10 in the middle of last year, it should bring a new one around the same time this year. But there is no talk of a new Zenfone anytime soon. ASUS has also focused more on its ROG phone line, leaving the industry to believe that the Zenfone line is winding down.

ASUS Zenfone 10 Specifications

Display: The ASUS Zenfone 10 features a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor: It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Adreno 740 GPU.

RAM and Storage: The smartphone is available in three variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB.

Cameras: The Zenfone 10 has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with six-axis gimbal stabilizer 2.0 and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel RGBW sensor for selfies.

Software: On the software front, the Zenfone 11 runs Android 13.

Battery: The smartphone has 4300 mAh, supports 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.