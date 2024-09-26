Nothing Ear (open), ear-hook structure earbuds launched for Rs 17999

Nothing has introduced its latest wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (open), which boast an innovative open-ear design and a unique ear-hook structure. Unlike traditional in-ear earbuds, these feature a sound-sealing system and directional speakers to minimize audio leakage. The ear-hook design is aimed at ensuring a secure and comfortable fit, making the Ear (open) stand out in the market. Priced at Rs 17,999, these earbuds are available exclusively in white.

Advertisment

Nothing Ear (open) Specifications

The Nothing Ear (open) earbuds showcase a distinct design, with a silicone ear hook reinforced by a nickel-titanium wire, offering both flexibility and durability. Weighing only 8.1 grams per earbud, they are crafted to provide a comfortable fit by distributing weight evenly across three points on the ear. This thoughtful design ensures the earbuds stay in place during movement while reducing pressure on sensitive areas of the ear.

In terms of audio performance, the earbuds feature a sound-sealing system to reduce sound leakage, paired with 50-degree-angled speakers that sit directly over the ear canal. This orientation enhances comfort and delivers precise audio. At the core of the sound experience is a 14.2 mm dynamic driver, which uses lightweight materials to boost mid and high frequencies by up to 3 dB. The custom-designed, titanium-coated diaphragm reduces distortion while deepening bass, creating a richer, more immersive sound experience.

Advertisment

The Ear (open) earbuds also come equipped with dual microphones and AI-powered Clear Voice Technology, which optimizes voice clarity during phone calls by filtering out background noise. For gaming enthusiasts, the low-lag mode ensures seamless audio-visual synchronization. Additional features include support for Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, and a "Find My Earbuds" function, adding convenience for everyday use.

Battery Life and Performance

In terms of battery life, the Nothing Ear (open) offers up to eight hours of continuous playback and six hours of talk time on a single charge. When used with the charging case, these times extend to an impressive 30 hours of playback and 24 hours of talk time, ensuring users can enjoy long listening sessions without frequent recharges.

Advertisment

With its modern design, advanced audio features, and robust battery life, the Nothing Ear (open) promises to deliver a unique and premium listening experience for those looking for an alternative to traditional in-ear earbuds.