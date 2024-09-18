Portronics introduces the Harmonics Twins 31 OWS Earbuds

Portronics has introduced the Harmonics Twins 31 OWS (open wearable stereo) earbuds for those who need a reliable entertainment companion at the gym or while on a run outdoors. They are IPX5 certified, which means they are water- and sweat-resistant, and also boast of a 24-hour battery life, so they can continue to be used well after the workout has ended.

What is OWS earbuds?

The Harmonics Twins 31 are made to keep stability and comfort in mind. The open-ear design exerts less pressure on the ears, resulting in a more comfortable fit and less fatigue. This allows the wearer to keep them on for longer, while also being aware of ambient sound at all time.

The over-the-ear anchor ensures that the earbuds stay in place even during intense workouts—just pair these Bluetooth v5.4 earbuds with a handset to start enjoying high-quality audio transmission.

Harmonics Twins 31 Features

Audio Clarity & Intuitive Controls

Each earbud is equipped with a 16mm dynamic driver, larger than those found in standard open-ear designs. They are positioned to channel sound directly into the ear canal with minimal leakage and tuned to output crystal clear highs with enhanced bass to the listener. Audio output from the Harmonics Twins 31 can be controlled with intuitive touch controls.

Tapping the earpiece surface in a specific manner—single or double tap, long press, etc.—allows the listener to play-pause music, skip tracks, answer calls, and activate Apples Siri or Google Assistant.

Battery Life

The compact and comfortable Portronics Harmonics Twins 31 is a workhorse. A fully charged pair will give up to 24 hours of service before needing a recharge through its charging case. The latter can be replenished via its USB Type-C port.

Pricing & Availability

The Portronics Harmonics Twins 31 is available for purchase at an introductory price of just Rs 1,399 on the company's official website, backed by a 12-month warranty.