Sennheiser Debuts Profile Wireless: The Audio Multitool for Creators

A New Era for Creative Audio Recording

Sennheiser’s latest release, Profile Wireless, is set to transform the way creators capture audio. This all-in-one microphone system is designed to simplify workflows without compromising on sound quality, making it an essential tool for creators at every level.

The system’s adaptability allows it to serve as a clip-on mic, handheld microphone, or tabletop solution. Whether it’s a live stream, vlog, or on-location shoot, Profile Wireless ensures crystal-clear audio with minimal effort.

"Profile Wireless is a game-changer for India’s growing community of content creators," said Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director, Sales Pro Audio, Sennheiser India.

Features Designed for Excellence

Comprehensive Setup:

The system includes pre-paired clip-on microphones, a two-channel receiver with an OLED touch display, and multiple adaptors for seamless integration with various devices.

Unparalleled Reliability:

A 245-meter wireless range ensures stable connectivity, while 16GB of onboard memory per mic supports up to 30 hours of recording.

Enhanced Audio Safety:

Backup Recording Mode and Safety Channel Mode prevent data loss and ensure optimal sound levels in every situation.

User-Friendly Innovations:

Magnetic clips for delicate clothing, a rotating receiver display, and the ability to charge while recording streamline the user experience.

Pricing and Availability

Profile Wireless is set to launch in Q1 2024 at a retail price of Rs 29,900 making high-end audio solutions more accessible to creators in India.





